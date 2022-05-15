Playing at Suplizio Field is always a special occasion for high school baseball players, and Fruita Monument made sure to make the most of its latest opportunity against Grand Junction.
Fruita started fast with some big hits and then held off a late Grand Junction rally to win 11-6 on Saturday.
Andrew Lee and Dylan Noah both hit home runs as the Fruita lineup rattled off 14 hits. Drew Woytek also homered for the Tigers.
“It feels good, playing out here at Suplizio. It’s always fun,” Lee said. “I feel like the difference this year was our bats. And Cole (Jones) showed up today on the mound. He’s always been good the entire year and I think it showed today that we’re a good team.”
But things didn’t start as smoothly as the Wildcats (16-6, 7-0 Southwestern League)may have hoped. They scored two runs in the first thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, but were then held scoreless for the next two innings. Fruita woke up in the fourth and showed off its plate acumen.
Leadoff batter Luke Weaver reached base on a dropped third strike, and used his speed to advance to third on Kolton Hicks’ single. Peyton Nessler then ripped the first pitch he saw to deep center field for a bases-clearing triple. On the next pitch, Hunter Smolinski lay down a squeeze bunt to score Nessler and Fruita led 5-0.
Lee provided the cherry on top in the inning when he sent a 2-1 pitch over the center field wall. In the sixth inning, Noah homered to right field to bump Fruita’s lead to nine runs.
“Once we get our bats going, our pitching is so good that we’re hard to beat,” Noah said.
Jones earned the win after allowing one run on four hits in five innings with three strikeouts. Lee finished 3 for 3 with one RBI, two runs and one walk. Noah was 2 for 4 with three RBI and one walk.
Grand Junction (6-16, 3-4) didn’t give up and rocked reliever Andrew Jordan for five runs in the sixth. Landon Scarbrough, who had a stand-up triple earlier in the game, scored the first run on a passed ball. Ben Coleman then drove in Will Applegate with an RBI groundout. After Jase Satterfield’s RBI single scored Colton Romero, Drew Woytek lifted a 3-0 pitch over the left-field for a two-run shot.
That was Woytek’s lone hit in his three at-bats. Satterfield was 2 for 2 with two RBI, one double and one walk.
The Tigers also flashed potential on the mound.
After a shaky first inning, starter Brett Woytek settled in and retired eight of the 10 batters he faced in the second and third innings. The Fruita lineup struggled to connect on the sophomore’s high-velocity fastballs. Relievers Steve Lymon and Steve Galyon also impressed coach Will Dixon.
Brett Woytek was handed the loss after allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4⅓ innings.
“We’re not looking for a specific outcome with the game for the remainder of the season. What we are looking for is our boys having the right approach and competing, and I thought that they did that today,” Dixon said. “We’re just looking at the process and making sure our kids are putting in the right effort and the right intensity. I’m happy with the results even though we lost.”
Durango 13, Central 1: Errors plagued the Warriors (11-12, 2-6 Southwestern League) in their season finale the Demons (6-17, 2-6 SWL).