Fruita Monument cruised to a 51-17 dual victory at Palisade on Wednesday.
The Wildcats recorded eight pins in match. Trent Target (165 pounds) and Sam Holt (175) each pinned their opponents in fewer than 60 seconds.
Fruita Monument cruised to a 51-17 dual victory at Palisade on Wednesday.
The Wildcats recorded eight pins in match. Trent Target (165 pounds) and Sam Holt (175) each pinned their opponents in fewer than 60 seconds.
Palisade’s wins were highlighted by Keyton Young (138) scoring a 10-2 major decision over Will Stewart and Tyrus DeSpain (126) winning an 11-3 major decision over Michael Leon.
In a matchup of ranked wrestlers at 106, Fruita’s Geno Gallegos — ranked eighth in Class 5A at 113, beat Teagan Jacobs — ranked eighth in 4A at 105 — 8-2.
Neither school had a wrestler at 157 and Fruita was without Tyler Archuleta (132).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:26:14 AM
Sunset: 05:26:48 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:25:32 AM
Sunset: 05:27:57 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM
Sunset: 05:29:07 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:24:01 AM
Sunset: 05:30:17 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:23:13 AM
Sunset: 05:31:27 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM
Sunset: 05:32:37 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:21:32 AM
Sunset: 05:33:48 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.