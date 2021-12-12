Another cat ruled the Tiger Duals on Saturday at Grand Junction High School.
The Fruita Monument wrestling team was supposed to be participating in the Standley Lake tournament. However, an accident in Glenwood Canyon forced Interstate 70 to close and the Wildcats turned around and headed to their rivals’ school.
Fruita Monument went 5-0 in the dual tournament, with Braxton Stewart, Orin Mease, Tyler Archuleta, Geno Gallegos, Will Stewart, True Tobiasson and Sullivan Sample all going undefeated.
Archuleta wrestled in the match of the day, a top-10 showdown with Palisade’s Judah Guajardo.
Both are ranked No. 7 at 138-pounds by On The Mat, Archuleta in Class 5A and Guajardo in 4A. Guajardo is a two-time state qualifier who placed third in 2020 and Archuleta finished sixth in February.
A takedown 20 seconds into the match helped Archuleta control the first period.
“Our coach tells us to get ahead early in the match, so I started aggressive,” Archuleta said.
Guajardo started the second period by scoring a reversal that tied the score at 2-2. The junior kept Archuleta at bay for the remainder of the period.
Guajardo continued to control the match in the third period until he was asses an illegal hold penalty with 30 seconds remaining, giving a point to Archuleta.
Since Guajardo was still in the control position, he released Archuleta, sacrificed another point and tried for a takedown to tie the match.
The sophomore was able to fend off Guajardo for the 4-2 victory.
“This the first time I have beaten him (Guajardo) in high school,” Archuleta said. “I lost to him twice as a freshman.”
Host Grand Junction was decimated by a flu bug, leaving only 10 of their 44 wrestlers healthy enough to compete. The Tigers went 3-2 with senior Cale Moore undefeated on the day at 5-0.
Palisade was 3-2 with Angelo Guarente going undefeated and Tyrus Despain, Jacob Lee, Guajardo, Keyton Young and Usiel Romero all finishing 4-1.
Central spent the past two days in St. George, Utah, at the Desert Hills Duals, finishing 5-2. J.P. Espinoza (106), Dominik Ortiz (113), Ayden Wiseman (150), Devin Hickey (160) and Javian Hernandez (220) all finished 6-1.
The District 51 girls team, which was supposed to wrestle in the Mesa Ridge tournament, was also unable to travel to the Front Range because Vail Pass was closed.
Cedaredge had four individual champions on its way to winning the Panther Invitational in Delta.
Tel Geyer (106), Lane Hunsberger (132), Ty Walck (182) and Jory Hoerr (195) all won titles and Ethan Hice (113), Tayton Nelson (120) and Landon Martin (126) finished second.
North Fork’s Dawson Morgan (145) became the school’s first tournament champion and Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs won the 113-pound title.