Trestan Hayes had to chuckle when thinking about why he’s kept running at least 1 mile per day for the past two years. The Fruita teen, who started his jogging journey when he was 12, said he believes running has become quite enjoyable and routine. His father, Tommy, said he thinks the activity has become somewhat like “an addiction.” “It’s a part of who he is,” Tommy said. “It’s something that’s really steered a lot of what he does and how he acts. It’s amazing to see what he’s done with it. I don’t have to tell him. It’s something he does on his own.” Trestan reached his second anniversary of his running streak on Monday running in Twin Falls, Idaho, where it began. He’s kept a mark of his runs by submitting them through the United States Running Streak Association. He’s run through some pretty difficult times, no more so than when he had COVID. Trestan suffered from the illness in October last year, a couple of months after his first running anniversary. “I got hit pretty hard,” he said. “I felt very, very sick. I did not want to run.” And yet he was persistent in continuing his streak. Trestan said he was able to persevere because he was running a longer distance before the diagnosis. He was running 2 miles per day previously as he wanted to run that distance to mark his second year. “If I didn’t do that beforehand, I don’t think I could have run the 1 mile alone,” Trestan said. Trestan originally started running because his dad had a 300-day streak of running 1 mile. Trestan initially wanted to surpass that goal and began running with Tommy. However, the elder Hayes suffered an injury, forcing him to bow out on day 128. Trestan said once he passed his dad’s mark, he decided to keep going. “When you beat that record, it’s kind of hard to stop,” he said. “I’ve contemplated if I wanted to continue but the main factor has been, ‘I ran this day so I can run today.’ “I ran when I had (COVID) so why can’t I run today? Do I want to stop because of something so minute?” Trestan has bumped up his distance again as he’s begun running 5 kilometers since March. Trestan said he’s done this because he almost missed a day running and wanted to make sure he didn’t forget again. “That day I decided if I want to remember, the only truly way I can remember to run is to make it painful,” he said, with a chuckle. “... I’ve been doing that every single day since then, 45 minutes a day I run for 3.1 miles and I haven’t stopped so far.” Trestan typically likes to run during the evenings or later on the Fruita country roads. “It’s very nice and calming out there,” he said. “I don’t have to deal with cars.” During the wintertime, Trestan sometimes runs early in the morning, especially on days when he goes skiing with his family. Tommy said he’ll follow his son in the car during those times when it is still dark outside. Trestan doesn’t consider himself athletic. He said he was one of those kids who doesn’t like physical education class. “Even within myself I have a hard time understanding what drives me to do it,” Trestan said, adding running has given him more pros than cons. Outside of running, skiing is the only other physical activity Trestan does. He isn’t interested in any sports either, saying he’s never felt “that competitive drive.” “I’ve always done it for myself,” he said.As a self-proclaimed big Nintendo fan, Trestan said he enjoys collecting retro video games, noting he’s “your standard teenage boy.”
Trestan Hayes had to chuckle when thinking about why he’s kept running at least 1 mile per day for the past two years.