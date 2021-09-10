The Fruita Monument High School boys tennis team fell 4-3 to Columbine on Thursday at Canyon View Park.
All of the Wildcats’ wins were in doubles matches. Evan Prosser and Jack Fry (No. 1) defeated Riley Blackman and Evan Weant 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 1-0 (10-5).John Miller and Jeremy Heer (No. 2) defeated Quentin Fiess and Cole Edwards 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5). Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 3) defeated Jacob Moskowitz and Brody Rogers 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
The Wildcats (2-2) have won 28 of 49 sets this season.
BOYS SOCCER
Luis Aguirre scored a hat trick and Miller Jones added two goals as Grand Junction crushed Basalt 10-0 on the road.
Mason Sanders, Eddy Dean, Angel Mendez, Matthew Silzell and Bryan Aguirre all found the back of the net as well for the Tigers (2-3). Mendez, Jones and Sanders each contributed two assists.
SOFTBALL
Palisade arrived in Basalt ready to hit the field, only to be informed two hours before the scheduled first pitch that the Longhorns wouldn’t be able to play because of injuries to their roster.
The Bulldogs received the win via forfeit and improved to 7-1 before moving on to the Front Range for a tournament that begins today.