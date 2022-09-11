Fruita Monument had a tough road test against Skyline and came away with a 35-0 win on Friday.
The Wildcats were buoyed by five rushing touchdowns — two from quarterback Corben Rowell, and one each from Amari Wilson, Kaison Stegelmeier and Wyatt Sharpe.
Rowell leads the Wildcats (3-0) this season with four rushing touchdowns. Stegelmeier and Sharpe have three and Wilson has one. Skyline (1-2) was a playoff team last season.
Fruita was ranked No. 6 in the most-recent 4A rankings and could climb after teams ahead of them such as Erie and Pueblo West lost this week.
Montrose 49, Erie 40: The Red Hawks stopped the bleeding of an 0-2 start on the road and enacted revenge against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.
Montrose (1-2) wasted no time scoring. The team led 21-14 with about six minutes left in the first half. But Erie (1-2) responded. The Tigers scored two touchdowns in six minutes and the Red Hawks added another for a 28-26 halftime score. Montrose scored again with three minutes to go in the third, then scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to clinch the win.
Class 2A
North Fork beat Class 2A Grand Valley 28-0 in Parachute on Friday.
The Miners (1-1) have won both matchups against the Cardinals (2-1) since Paonia and Hotchkiss merged before last season.
Hunter Moreno scored three of North Fork’s four touchdowns. His first came with about seven minutes left in the first half on a 14-yard scamper to give his team a 6-0 lead after the PAT was no good.
Moreno later completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Hayden, and North Fork converted a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead at the break. Hunter Moreno threw a 30-yard touchdown to Hayden with about six minutes left to ice the game.
Hayden opened the second half with a 95-yard kick return touchdown.
Glenwood Springs 34, Rifle 27: The Bears (1-1) did their best to overcome a halftime deficit but ultimately fell at home to the Demons (2-1). Sterling Cook caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Rifle a 7-0 lead, and Nicholas Saldivar ran from 1 yard out to give Rifle a 14-0 advantage, but Glenwood scored three unanswered touchdowns — a pick-6 and another after a Rifle fumble — for a halftime lead.
Landon Gross ran for a touchdown in the 4th quarter to trim Rifle’s deficit to 27-21 and then recovered a Glenwood fumble. Gross again ran for a touchdown to tie the game but Rifle missed the ensuing PAT. Glenwood scored a go-ahead rushing touchdown with about three minutes left.
Class 1A
Meeker wrangled 2A Aspen 41-14 at home on Friday.
The Cowboys (2-1) scored 27 points in the first quarter and added two more touchdowns in the second. The Skiers (0-2) didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
Cedaredge 20, Del Norte 0: The Bruins (2-1) bounced back from a close loss last week with their second straight win over the Tigers (2-1).
Cedaredge has allowed 14 points this season and both of its wins have been shutouts.
Coal Ridge 41, Olathe 6: The Pirates (0-3) allowed the Titans (2-1) to score 41 points in the first half on Thursday. Olathe’s lone score came in the third quarter on a running clock.
8-Man
Rangely lost to Calhan 46-42 at home on Friday.
The Panthers (0-3) trailed early, but scored 12 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led 18-12 at halftime when the Panthers scored 22 third-quarter points for a 34-30 lead entering the fourth.
But the defense for Calhan (2-1) toughened up and allowed only eight points in the quarter.