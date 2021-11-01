Two Western Slope football teams will be hosting a postseason game after the Colorado High School Athletics Association unveiled playoff brackets Sunday for every classification, except Class 3A.
In 4A, Fruita Monument (7-3) earned the 12th seed and will host No. 21 Brighton (5-5). Dates and times of all games should be finalized today.
The Wildcats finished second in the Southwestern Conference and ended the regular season with three straight wins, highlighted by a dramatic 36-35 win over Mesa Ridge on Saturday. The Bulldogs are riding a two-game winning streak entering the playoffs.
Montrose (10-0) was rewarded for its perfect season with the top seed and a first-round bye in the Class 4A field. The Indians outscored opponents 395-131 on the season, and will face the winner of the game between No. 17 Denver South (8-2) and No. 16 Mesa Ridge (5-5).
In 2A, Delta (8-1) won the West Conference and secured the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The Panthers will host No. 13 Alamosa (6-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The inaugural year of North Fork High School football (7-2) earned the Miners the No. 8 seed in Class 1A and the right to host No. 9 Wiggins (6-3).
There is still another week of football in Class 3A. Palisade (7-2, 3-0 Central West Conference) finishes its season hosting conference foe Eagle Valley (3-5, 0-3 CWC) on Friday night.
FINAL RANKINGS
CHSAA also released its final coaches poll for the football season on Sunday.
In 4A, Montrose is ranked No. 1 and earned 14 of 20 first-place votes. Fruita Monument finished just outside of the top 10 with the 11th-most votes.
Palisade is No. 7 in 3A.
In 2A, Delta is ranked No. 4. And in 1A, North Fork is ranked No. 8.