With two seniors and two juniors in its lineup, the 4x800-meter relay team for Fruita Monument High School has done more than cement itself as the best on the Western Slope. The Wildcats have solidified themselves as contenders to win a state championship in June.
Senior Gannon Seagren is the first runner in the lineup, followed by junior Kien Cogley and junior Adan Flores, with senior McGinley Zastrow, known as “Mac” by his teammates, serving as the Wildcats’ anchor for the final two laps.
In May 15’s Wild West Invitational at Stocker Stadium, the quartet achieved the third-best time in the event in Class 5A this season, crossing the finish line in 8 minutes, 18.59 seconds. They were even faster in Thursday’s Phil Wertman Invitational, cruising to the finish line in 8:12.06.
“We have Mac and I, who are obviously the seniors, and even though I’m not the fastest, I feel like I can give a lot of racing experience to the guys, just letting them know how to race, where to cut in, how fast it goes, things like that, but we just have such a great group of guys this year,” Seagren said. “We’re a force to be reckoned with this year, for sure.”
“Experience definitely helps,” Cogley added. “For me, I lost my sophomore year, and everybody lost their season last year, so it took us a few meets to get used to it again. … We just work really well together, and I feel like the ordering really helps, as well.”
The Wildcats believe their best race is still ahead of them, especially because of Flores, who has been identified by all three of his fellow relay runners as a spark plug who’s only going to get faster as the season goes along.
“We have Adan Flores, who’s actually new to the 800, but he’s just a really good athlete and he works really hard, so that really boosts our time,” Cogley said. “Once Adan starts running the 800 more, his time will drop drastically, so I feel like we’ll have a really, really good chance at state once he runs more 800s.”
Zastrow later won the 800 run (1:58.46) and Cogley finished third (2:00.54), with Grand Junction’s Daniel Duffy (1:59.36) in between Thursday. The 4x800 relay team were far from the only successful Wildcats.
Fruita finished atop the boys and girls team standings. The boys finished with a team score of 168, 58 points ahead of second-place Moffat County. Montrose was third (105). The girls finished with a team score of 177.5, with Moffat County (114.5) placing second. Montrose was third (88) and Grand Junction fifth (54.5).
Shortly after Fruita’s win in the boys 4x800 relay, Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore took the Stocker stage, hurdling her way to victory in the 100 hurdles in 17.97 seconds. She also placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.15) behind Glenwood Springs’ Sophia Vigil.
Like Cogley, Moore is a junior who hasn’t had the chance to compete since her freshman year. Because of the events more technical nature, hurdling might have been the hardest activity for which track athletes had to re-acclimate themselves.
Moore’s had a successful junior year in hurdling, but the path back was a demanding one, especially when it came to the act of jumping itself.
“It wasn’t really difficult coming back, I’d say, mostly because I was so ready for it,” Moore said. “I thought about it a lot. Hurdling’s just a really mental sport. I was so ready to get back to it that I thought about it all the time. Physically, it was hard because I wasn’t in shape for it, so I definitely had to work back up and physically train to get back to this. That part was difficult, but I was so ready for it that it wasn’t that hard.”
Readjusting to track and field has also been a somewhat jarring process for Palisade’s Alesia Yanowich, who placed fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), an event won by Fruita’s Gracie Lloyd (5 feet).
Yanowich was a key contributor on Palisade’s volleyball team, which advanced all the way to the Class 4A state tournament in Colorado Springs. The Bulldogs lost their first match by Palmer Ridge, finally giving Yanowich, a senior, the opportunity to focus on the final prep sport she’ll ever play.
“Initially, it was a little bit difficult at first to get back into things, but after these past couple of weeks, I feel a lot stronger and I feel ready for this season,” Yanowich said. “There’s definitely still some things I can do to improve, but we’re just kind of going with the flow, so we’ll see. … I definitely don’t feel as fast as I normally do or that I’m jumping as far as I normally jump at this point in the season, but I understand that, with volleyball, I’ve been behind.”
In other boys events, Fruita’s Garrett Gray won the 400 with a time of 53.76, Tanner Sawyer won the shot put (46-2) and Connor Bonan-Hamada won the triple jump (41-3.25). Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won the high jump (5-10) and Warin Watson won the 3,200 (10:37.96). Central’s Justin Blanton won the 100 dash in 11.34 and also helped the Warriors win the 4x400 relay (3:28.5) alongside Jadon Nicholson, Tyler Stogsdill and Jordan Leblow.
In girls events, Fruita’s Lauren Montez won the discus throw (101-4) and the shot put (31-6).The other local individual athlete to win two events was Montrose’s Taylor Foster, who won the long jump (15-10) and 100 dash (12.97). Central’s Sasha Rascon set a personal record in winning the triple jump (32-2.5). Fruita’s Elaina Arcand won the 400 in 58.84 and also helped the 4x200 relay team win in 1:50.67, joined by Ashlyn Erekson, Navaya Steele and Trinity Hafey. The same four also won the medley relay.