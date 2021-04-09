After back-to-back losses to end March, the Fruita Monument High School volleyball team has found its form with three straight wins.
The latest three-set win for the Wildcats came Thursday night at Central, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.
“I think tempo was the key for us tonight,” Fruita coach Kim Johansen said. “We kept a good tempo throughout the game. I think we eliminated errors. We passed well, we set well and we kept the ball in play. When we had opportunities to have a nice, hard swing and kill, we did.”
Hayden Murray and Chloe Hagee both led the Wildcats (4-2, 3-1 Southwestern League) with seven kills, with Murray adding a team-high 13 assists and also contributing 10 digs, second on the team behind Trinity Hafey’s 29.
Murray, a junior, has shined for Fruita this season in her new role as an outside hitter, and she was a consistent force against the Warriors (3-7, 1-4 SWL).
“I’ve worked really hard, and having club ball (for United Club of the Rockies) this past season has definitely helped,” Murray said. “I’m really excited to have been playing a new position and get a whole different view of volleyball.”
In the first set, both teams traded points for an 8-8 tie before a kill by Jillian Buck sparked a 7-0 Fruita run. Brady Thomason and Ryleigh Payne combined for a block before Murray’s kill ended the set.
Fruita jumped to an 8-4 lead in the second set, but Central reeled off the next five points, capped by a block by Ari Miklos for a 9-8 lead. However, a kill by Murray and a Thomason block jolted life back into Fruita, and the Wildcats quickly pulled away, with Jennah Targett, Kylie Williams (eight assists) and Hagee collecting kills.
The third set was Fruita’s strongest of the night. Central led 1-0 before Buck had a pair of kills to help the Wildcats win seven straight points to take the lead for good.
“(Our winning streak) has given us a lot of confidence,” Johansen said. “We’re playing at a high level and playing in-system a lot, which has been really great.”
A kill in the right corner by Keylee Reynolds pulled Central to within 21-18, but Payne’s kill in the center set up the winning tip over the net by Lilly Price.
For a squad in which Murray isn’t the only player trying a new position this season, Fruita’s increasingly good form has validated its experimentation.
“I’m kind of new to hitting outside, so being able to win shows how all of us players who are playing new positions this year have worked really hard to earn our spots,” Murray said.
Logan McCabe led Central with seven kills and seven digs. Kamryn Monroe had nine assists and Bailee Ritterbush seven for Central.
Battle Mountain 3, Grand Junction 1: The Tigers fell to 0-10 with the 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 loss to the Huskies (6-3). Sophomores Jordan Brown and Lexi Heley led Grand Junction with seven kills and Emerson Wilson had a team-high 22 digs and 22 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Fruita Monument earned its second consecutive draw, this time a 0-0 deadlock at Long Family Park against rival Grand Junction.
The Wildcats (1-4-3, 1-3-3 SWL) are only the third team this season to keep the Tigers (5-1-2, 4-1-1 SWL) off the scoreboard, joining Palisade and Durango.
Vail Mountain 6, Palisade 3: Juan Corona-Enriquez scored twice in the first half, with both assisted by Silas Ford, to lift the Bulldogs (4-3-1, 3-3 Western Slope League) to a 2-1 halftime lead. However, the Gore Rangers (3-2, 2-1 WSL) scored five straight goals in the second half to roll to a home win, with a last-minute goal for Amias Delgado serving as a consolation for Palisade.
“The team’s playoff hopes are likely over, but a winning season is very much still in our grasp,” Bulldogs coach Michael Orcutt said.
Durango 9, Central 0: The Warriors (0-7, 0-5 SWL) held the Demons (3-1-2, 2-1-2 SWL) scoreless for a quarter of the game before Harrison Beattie and Logan Stetler scored twice in a minute to spark Durango in the home rout.