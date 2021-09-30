It seems there is little that can cool down the Fruita Monument High School volleyball team.
The Wildcats swept Central 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday night. The win was the sixth in a row for Fruita (11-2, 5-0 Southwestern League) and the 10th time the Wildcats have swept a match this season.
“Our team is talented beyond measure. They find ways to win and support each other even when things aren’t working for them,” Fruita assistant coach Missy Carpenter said. “Coming together and playing as a team instead of playing as individuals is a hurdle we faced but we’ve seen them come together.”
The Warriors (4-6, 1-4 SWL) jumped to a 6-3 lead in the first set before the Wildcats came back. Fruita built a 16-9 lead before the Warriors scored six of the next 10 points to close the gap to 20-15. That was as close as Central got as Fruita won the final five points of the set.
After the second set was won when a Central return got stuck in the rafters, the third set was once again tight. Tied 8-8, the Wildcats took over to win the match.
“I think our energy was lacking tonight but we did what we needed to and we came out with the win,” junior Trinity Hafey said. “I think we’ve grown a lot from the beginning of the season. We’ve adapted to new rotations and we’re kind of a new team overall now.”
Despite losing to the Wildcats for the second time this season, the performance signaled growth for a Central team that started the year 1-5 and has since gone 3-1.
Rhyan Mason led the Warriors with 29 digs, Logan McCabe had nine kills and Sophie Litzen notched 10assists. Statistics for the Wildcats were unavailable.
“We’ve been working a lot on defense and I think that showed tonight. We dug a lot of balls and our outside liberos were playing well,” Central head coach Nicole Johnson said. “Sophie played great tonight as a setter. I see that we’re getting better.”