The Fruita Monument High School volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match Friday night, this time a five-set victory at Brighton. No scores or statistics were available.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2 after beating the Bulldogs (6-2).
FOOTBALL
Salida scored on its first drive for a brief lead and a glimmer of hope against Rifle, the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A.
Toto Fletchall and the Bears then snuffed out that hope with ease. Fletchall ran for four touchdowns, three in the first half, as Rifle routed the Spartans 63-6.
Fletchall scored on a 20-yard run and Trey Caldwell also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Bears (3-1, 3-1 3A West Conference) turned a 6-0 deficit against Salida (0-3, 0-3 WC) into a 21-6 lead. In the second quarter, Austin Bowland hit Kade Bishop for a 40-yard touchdown and Fletchall ran for a 40-yard touchdown of his own, with an Embrey Marantino touchdown run in between.
Fletchall found the end zone again before halftime to send the Bears to the locker room up 49-6. Fletchall ran for his fourth score in the third quarter, but not before Peyton Prettyman found daylight on a 40-yard touchdown run.
Grand Valley 37, Roaring Fork 0: In a “Pink-Out” game in Parachute, the Cardinals shut out the Rams (0-4, 0-4 2A WC) to improve to 2-2 in the 2A West Conference.