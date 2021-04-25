The Fruita Monument High School volleyball team played three matches this week, winning all three. Saturday in their regular-season finale, the Wildcats swept Coal Ridge 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 to win for the ninth time in 10 matches, including three in a row.
Jillian Buck led Fruita (10-3) with 11 kills, Hayden Murray had 13 assists and five kills, Trinity Hafey had 18 digs and Aailyah Sanders contributed 12 digs. The Wildcats will find out Monday where they play in the Class 5A regionals.
Boys Soccer
Delta played its second straight double-overtime game in the Class 3A playoffs, losing 2-1 to second-seeded Liberty Common. The Panthers (7-1-1) scored a first-half goal, but weren’t able to break through against the Eagles (11-0).
Football
Tallen Long ran for 138 yards and threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Plateau Valley’s 30-26 loss to Front Range Christian.
Colton Witzel ran for 99 yards, Cale Etcheverry had five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Crites also had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Sean Richardson had two interceptions for the Cowboys (2-4, 2-4 A-8 Spring League) — including one in the end zone to prevent the Falcons from scoring.
Friday night, Rifle (4-2, 4-2 Class 3A West Conference) won by forfeit over Steamboat Springs and Grand Valley defeated Roaring Fork 44-0.