The Fruita Monument and Montrose high school volleyball teams entered Thursday night's key Southwestern League match undefeated in SWL play and on four-game winning streaks.
The host Wildcats stretched their winning streak to five games with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-11 victory.
Jillian Buck had 11 kills, BayLea Sparks added nine kills and Chloe Hagee contributed seven kills for Fruita (10-2, 4-0 SWL). Trinity Hafey had 24 digs and Hayden Murray added four aces in the win. Montrose fell to 10-3, 4-1 in league play with the loss.
Central 3, Grand Junction 0: Sasha Rascon and Logan McCabe both had seven kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-15, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Grand Junction.
Rhyan Mason had 24 digs and Sophie Litzen contributed 11 assists for Central (3-5, 1-3 SWL). No statistics were available for Grand Junction (3-11, 0-5 SWL).
Boys Soccer
Mason Sanders scored two goals, both off assists from Luis Aguirre, to lead Grand Junction to a 2-0 victory over Montrose.
Andon Tow made 10 saves to lead the Tigers (5-4, 3-1 Southwestern League) to their third straight win.
Durango 8, Central 1: Alfonso Banuelas scored the only goal, off an assist by Juan Izquierdo, as the Warriors fell to 3-3, 0-3 in SWL.
Boys Tennis
Grand Junction won all three singles matches and three of the four doubles matches to beat Basalt 6-1 at Canyon View Park.
All of the Tigers' victories were in straight sets, including No. 3 singles player Evan Severs' 6-0, 6-0 win over Connor Hoffman.