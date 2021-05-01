The Fruita Monument High School volleyball team’s season came to an end Friday at the Class 5A regional at Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins.
The No. 17 Wildcats lost to No. 8 Fossil Ridge, 25-16, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, as well as No. 9 Chatfield, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24. Fruita ended the season at 10-5.
Against Fossil Ridge, Hayden Murray had 14 kills and Brady Thomason added eight. Aailyah Sanders had four solo blocks. Trinity Hafey had 20 digs and Sanders added nine. Kylie Williams had 14 assists and Murray had 12.
Against Chatfield, Murray and Jillian Buck both had eight kills. Hafey contributed 17 digs and Murray added nine. Williams had 11 assists and Murray nine.
Fortunately for Fruita, this year’s team featured six juniors and three sophomores, so the Wildcats will have a wealth of experience on the court next season, ready to challenge for the Southwestern League title and a deeper postseason run.