The Class 5A Region 2 cross country meet featured several of the top teams in Colorado trying to qualify for the Oct. 17 state meet.
Running against Mountain Vista, Valor Christian, Heritage, Chatfield and Dakota Ridge, the Fruita Monument girls had their work cut out for them Friday if they wanted to be one of the three teams going to the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.
Led by a third-place finish by junior Jadyn Heil, the Wildcats placed third behind Mountain Vista and Valor Christian.
“We have four freshmen on our team, so to qualify in that kind of field is absolutely a tribute to them,” Fruita Monument head coach Jay Valentine said.
Heil stayed with the top two finishers, both from Valor Christian, until the final 500 meters, when the two Eagles’ runners outkicked her to the finish line. Heil crossed in 18 minutes, 51.5 seconds.
Freshman Ella Unrein finished 12th and Valentine said she passed three different girls down the stretch. Senior Elaina Arcand and freshman Addison Eyre finished 22nd and 24th, respectively, and worked together to overtake other runners in the last half of the race.
Valentine was most excited with freshman Mackenzie Black, who finished 28th.
“She was the unsung hero for us,” Valentine said. “She started in the second wave and ran above and beyond what she was capable of.”
The coach said the final stretch of the course at Clement Park in Littleton was brutal, with two hills right toward the end and then transitioning to grass for the finish.
Joining the girls at next weekend’s state meet will be McGinley Zastrow and Kien Cogley from the boys team. Because of coronavirus restrictions this year, only the top three teams and the top two individuals not on a team qualify for state. Zastrow finished sixth in 16:21.6 and Cogley seventh in 16:24.9.
“Kien ran great,” Valentine said. “At the finish line, the guy in front of him was slowing down and Kien leaned forward. Afterward he said ‘I think I got him coach.’ ”
Cogley’s final lean made the difference as he beat Heritage’s Michael Beck by one-tenth of a second.
Class 2A
For the second straight year, the Caprock Academy boys team will run at the state tournament.
Nick Clifford finished eighth in 18:15.28 to lead the Eagles to a third-place finish as a team in the Class 2A Region 4 meet at Delta’s Confluence Park. The top four teams and top five individuals not on a team qualify for state in 2A.
Clifford is Caprock’s top returner from last season’s team and he will be joined at state by Jonas Saunders, Kale Dohrman, Max Witmer and Robert Liwang.
The Grand Valley boys also qualified, led by Keaton Jansen (11). The other Cardinals on the team are Keenan Strauss, Nikolai Stammer, Kade Sackett and Dominic Mendoza.
Also qualifying were Paonia’s Alyster Birk and De Beque’s Trevor Lewis. Birk finished fourth and Lewis fifth to earn their spots in the state meet.
In the girls race, Hotchkiss finished fourth as a team to qualify for state.
Megan Jenkins was the Bulldogs’ top finisher, crossing the line seventh. Joining her in Colorado Springs will be Karlie Egging, Leah Vader, Cece Houseweart and Aubrianna Randlett.