Canyon View Park was a busy place Friday afternoon.
All four District 51 high school softball teams — Fruita Monument, Central, Grand Junction and Palisade — were playing two games in the Southwestern Softball Classic.
The Wildcats, coming off their big win over Central on Wednesday, opened with a 14-6 victory over Castle View. After the Sabercats scored two runs in the top of the first, Fruita went to work. Ava Stephens and Bailey Bingham reached on errors and with one out, Peytan Scheer walk to load the bases. Lacie Rodabaugh followed with a two-run single, Angelina Fortunato had an RBI double and one out later, Carmella Fortunato hit a two-run single to give the Wildcats a 5-2 lead.
Fruita added to its lead in the fourth inning, the first of three straight innings in which the Wildcats scored three runs. Carmella Fortunato led off the inning with a solo home run to right and two batters later, Stephens hit a two-run blast to center. In the fifth, Fortunato had an RBI single and Stephens a two-run single. In the sixth Rodabaugh crushed a three-run home run to left.
Rodabaugh finished 3 for 4 with five RBI, Carmella Fortunato was 3 for 3 with four RBI and Stephens was 2 for 4 with four RBI. Chloe Padilla allowed six runs, five earned, on 11 hits with three strikeouts and two walks in seven innings to earn the win.
Fruita Monument 6, Conifer 5: The bats for Rodabaugh and Carmella Fortunato stayed hot against the Lobos, the eighth-ranked team in Class 4A.
Rodabaugh hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to put the Wildcats (7-8) up 4-3 and Fortunato’s two-run blast in the sixth inning gave Fruita a 6-4 lead after Conifer had tied the game in the top of the inning.
The Lobos threatened to tie the game in the top of the seventh with a lead-off walk and a double putting runners on second and third with no outs. Leila Hoisington relieved Bingham and induced a double play. The freshman allowed a walk, an RBI single and another walk before getting a strikeout to end the game.
Fortunato, Rodabaugh and Olivia Wirth all had two RBI in the win.
Frederick 6, Palisade 1: The Golden Eagles pulled away with a four-run sixth inning in a matchup of Class 4A top-10 teams.
Hailey Simmons and Lani Davis both had RBI singles in the inning as Frederick got strong pitching from Haley Howell in the win. Howell allowed only one unearned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game effort.
Melissa Carroll had three of Palisade’s seven hits and Mikayla Talbott was the hard-luck loser, allowing six runs, four earned, with five strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.
Highlands Ranch 10, Palisade 8: The Bulldogs could never get out of an early 8-0 hole in the loss to the Falcons.
Trailing 10-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Palisade (11-4) finally got something going. Madi Gray had an RBI single, scored two runs on a pair of errors and Jordan Bauer had an RBI single to pull the Bulldogs within 10-5.
In the seventh inning, an error, Melanie Valdez’s RBI groundout and Macie Robertson’s RBI single made the score 10-8 with two outs. However, with runners on first and second, Gray grounded out to end the game.
Taylor Mosby was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and Bauer and Robertson were both 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Grand Junction 4, Conifer 3: Alexis Walpole’s bases-loaded, walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Tigers past the Lobos. Grand Junction loaded the bases with no outs on a single and two walks.
The Tigers scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh inning to rally for the win after trailing 2-0. Lindsey Cooley’s RBI double in the fifth inning tied the game 2-2 and Ashley Gonzalez’s RBI double in the sixth had given Grand Junction a 3-2 lead. Conifer tied the game on an RBI groundout by Kellyn Dougherty in the seventh inning, setting the stage for Walpole’s game-winning hit.
In addition to the game-winning RBI, Walpole also earned the win — allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the complete game.
Frederick 15, Grand Junction 1: The Golden Eagles (13-1) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to cruise past the Tigers (8-7).
Howell was solid in the pitching circle again, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Davis was 3 for 3 with two RBI, three runs scored, a double and a home run, Carlie Nagy also hit a home run and Avery Salisbury also went 3 for 3 and had four RBI in the win.
Central 12, Highlands Ranch 0: Jenna Fraser allowed only two hits and struck out 10 to lead the Warriors past the Falcons.
Central scored in all four innings — including a six-run outburst in the third inning. The Warriors scored three runs in the first inning despite not getting a hit in the frame. Three walks loaded the bases and the runs scored on an error, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly.
Olivia Litzen had the big blow in the six-run third, a bases-clearing, three-run double. Litzen finished 1 for 2 with four RBI, Fraser and Tuscani Ritter both were 1 for 3 with an RBI and freshman Lilly Bodell had her first varsity RBI with a single in the fourth inning.
Central 9, Castle View 0: The Warriors (9-6) allowed only three hits and scored five runs in the third inning to put the game away.
Boys Tennis
Grand Junction received the No. 9 seed in Class 4A for the inaugural Colorado team tennis tournament. The Tigers will play at eighth-seeded Niwot at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Kent Denver is the top seed.
Boys Soccer
Eagle Valley scored two goals in the first half and added four in the second half to defeat Central 6-0.