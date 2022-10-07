A couple of years ago, Fruita Monument softball players talked about the goal every Southwestern League team has had for years — beat Central and win the league title.
“We couldn't get over that hump,” coach Adam Diaz said.
Well, the young Wildcats, without a senior on the roster, have gotten over the hump. They beat Central last month for the first time since 2013, then followed it up Thursday night with a terrific 4-2 victory at Bus Bergman Sports Complex to end the Warriors' vice grip on the SWL title. The last time Central didn't win the league was 2013.
“The mental part of the game, that was the difference,” Diaz said. “Now we've got deeper talent, got a stronger bench but more important, they're confident. They're confident in themselves, they're confident in each other. They never know when their opportunity's coming up, so be ready. When the game finds you, make sure it finds you ready, right?”
The Wildcats were ready from the jump, with freshman Carmella Fortunato driving a no-doubt, two-out solo home run over the left-field fence in the first inning.
Just having a one-run lead allowed Fruita pitcher Chloe Padilla to attack hitters, retiring the first seven batters in order. She gave up a third-inning double to Emma Diaz, but she was left at second when Padilla struck out Allison Brunk and got Emma Grabau to ground out.
“Going into the game you have to have that attitude of how to keep ourselves up during the whole game,” Padilla said. “We couldn't get down on ourselves, because if we did, we just kind of go downhill from there.”
Padilla's defense was outstanding behind her. Second baseman Olivia Wirth made a diving stop of a ball headed up the middle and threw out Jenna Fraser in the second inning, and catcher Lacie Rodabaugh made a great catch on a foul ball near the backstop.
Fruita also caught a couple of breaks. Fraser's line shot toward right field in the fourth inning hit base runner Bailee Ritterbaugh, who had no chance to avoid the ball, for an out after the Warriors had gotten their first two batters on. Fraser was awarded first base on the dead ball, but she and courtesy runner Jazmyn Fenn were stranded.
The Wildcats (12-9, 6-0 SWL) scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth inning against Fraser, who struck out five and never let Fruita put together a big inning.
Rodabaugh went 4 for 4 and scored three runs, driven in each time by Angelina Fortunato, who went 2 for 3. In the second inning, Rodabaugh singled and moved up on a sacrifice bunt. With two out, Fortunato beat out an infield single on a close play at first, and Rodabaugh never slowed down around third, scoring the second run of the game.
In the fourth inning, Rodabaugh and Peytan Scheer pulled off a double steal and Fortunato grounded out to get the run home.
“We didn't run ourselves off the bases,” Diaz said. “A couple of times we've done that, no outs, we'll get thrown out at third instead of a stand-up double. Don't try to stretch it. They're understanding the game and they understand the situation.”
Central (16-8, 6-2) finally got to Padilla in the sixth inning, with the top of the order stringing together consecutive hits. Grabau, Olivia Litzen and Ritterbush all singled, loading the bases. With one out, Tuscani Ritter grounded to short, scoring Grabau and forcing Ritterbush at second. An errant throw to first allowed Fenn to score and get the Warriors within two, but Bryle West struck out.
“I just told myself I could do it,” Padilla said of getting out of the sixth inning, then retiring the side in order in the seventh. “I have to trust my defense behind me knowing they're gonna get that out.”
Both Fruita and Central will make the Class 5A playoff field, with pairings announced Monday, both likely playing in one of eight regionals on the road. Both teams have played tough nonconference opponents that will have them ready for the playoffs.
“We've always talked about it, we've always believed we could beat them,” Diaz said of the Warriors. “You look back, last year we had them beat but they came back in the fifth or sixth inning, had a big inning. That's what great teams do, they take advantage of your mental errors. This year we're not doing that. Our motto is, if you beat us, beat us at our best.”