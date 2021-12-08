Last weekend, Fruita Monument won the Arapahoe Invitational — fueled by four Wildcats winning titles.
The 16-team tournament featured many Class 5A schools including On the Mat’s No. 3 ranked, Monarch, and 10th-ranked Regis Jesuit.
Geno Gallegos, Trent Targett, True Tobiasson and Tatum Williams all placed first and Orrin Mease and Dylan Chelewski finished second. Other teammates reaching the podium were Tyler Archuleta (third), Sullivan Sample (fourth) and Caleb Williams and Will Stewart both placed fifth.
Gallegos, ranked No. 7 at 106 pounds, had to wrestle a perfect match to win the title. The junior did just that, beating top-ranked Isaiah Sisneros 1-0 to earn his spot on top of the podium.
This season Gallegos has no problem maintaining weight. However two seasons ago as a diminutive freshman, he was often giving up 10 pounds to opponents.
“Being smaller, I am always the underdog. I wrestle each match confident that my skills are better and just wrestle my match,“ Gallegos said two years ago.
Apparently the two-time state qualifier still subscribes to that mindset.
Another first place winner, Targett, also had a tough row to hoe. He defeated the No. 7 and No. 11 wrestlers in 5A.
The Wildcats’ opening weekend success bodes well the team’s fortunes moving forward. It’s important to note that of the 10 place winners mentioned above, only two are seniors.
While Fruita was on the Front Range winning a title, 18 Western Slope teams participated last weekend in the Maverick Duals at Colorado Mesa.
Teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes were Cedaredge, No. 4 in 2A, Meeker, No. 7 in 2A and Moffat County, No. 2 in 3A.
Cedaredge state champion Lane Hunsberger had one of the quickest wins, pinning Central’s Jordyn Willie in 25 seconds. In last season’s 120-pound state title match, the senior won a 5-3 sudden-victory against Wray returning state champion Brady Collins. The win was key in helping the Bruins bring home the Class 2A runner-up trophy.
At the Duals, numerous matches involved top-10 ranked wrestlers, and there were several upsets.
Central’s Devin Hickey (160) defeated Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin, ranked 5th in 3A, 5-2. The Warriors also saw Tyler Ziek (170) pin 4A’s sixth-ranked Isaiah Alcazar of Montrose in 2:13.
Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney, ranked No. 9 in 5A at 145, earned a 9-6 decision over Connor Blunt of Meeker (No. 3 in 2A). Kenney’s teammate, Able Martinez — who is ranked No. 8 — had a nail-biter of a win over Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Dawson Morgan of North Fork, 6-5.
District 51’s girls team, which is affiliated with Central, also had a good opening weekend.
The Phoenix competed at the Discovery Canyon Dual Tournament, going 3-1. They defeated Lewis-Palmer 36-6, North Fork 30-15, Widefield 42-0 and lost to Mesa Ridge 35-24.
“We wrestled well, and we’re giving up a couple weights that will be filled in the coming weeks,” coach Chad Dare said.
Friday the Central boys wrestling team travels to Desert Hills High School for the two-day, 20-team, Days of Thunder Duals in St. George, Utah.
On Saturday, Grand Junction hosts the Tiger Duals, which also includes Palisade. Competition begins at 8 a.m.
Fruita Monument travels to Westminster for the 10-team Standley Lake Tournament that’s scheduled to have two ranked top-10 teams. Included in the field is Class 5A’s No. 5 Adams City and Class 4A No. 10 Windsor.
The Panther Invitational begins at 9 a.m. in Delta and has always drawn top-notch small school competition. Saturday a number of ranked teams are penciled in. Buena Vista (No. 1 2A), Cedaredge (No. 4 2A), Meeker (No. 7 2A), Gunnison (No. 12 2A) Moffat County (No. 2 3A) and Platte Valley (No. 5 3A) should spice up the 17-team tournament.
Friday, the girls team travel to Mesa Ridge for a triangular dual with Yuma. Saturday they will compete in the Mesa Ridge Tournament.