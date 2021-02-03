Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample could have been overwhelmed by the moment.
In the penultimate match of Tuesday’s dual with rival Grand Junction, the Wildcats led 34-29 after the Tigers roared back from a 21-point deficit. Sample, Fruita’s 152-pound wrestler, was being held on the mat by Grand Junction’s Cale Moore in the third period.
Instead of panicking, Sample took control of the match and clinched the dual.
“I felt all the pressure on one side, so I knew if I went to the other side, I would get out,” Sample said. “I kinda caught him when I flipped out.”
Sample escaped Moore’s grasp and pinned him to clinch a 40-32 road victory for the Wildcats. Beating his opponent was the only thing on Sample’s mind.
“My mentality was to keep going and not think about the score or anything,” Sample said. “I just did what I can do to change the match score.”
Had Moore held on to his advantage, Mason Sanders’ ensuing 9-3 decision over Fruita’s Cooper Stewart at 160 would have sealed a massive Grand Junction comeback.
Colton Romero’s second-period pin of Tyler Archuleta, ranked No. 8 at 126, was the biggest win of the night for the Tigers.
“The key was being aggressive on my feet and making sure I always keep my composure and don’t get too far ahead of myself,” Romero said. “It’s just another confidence boost. I’m ready for the next one.”
River Muley gave the Tigers an early 6-0 lead with a first-period pin of Ken Wagoner at 170. Aided by a couple of forfeits, Fruita then reeled off the next 27 points.
Espin Hernandez (220) pinned Grand Junction’s Austin Curfman in less than one minute. Fruita’s Geno Gallegos (106) maintained the top position for most of his match, earning a 5-3 decision over Murphy Harris.
“I just didn’t give up and kept working,” Gallegos said. “It’s a six-minute match. You have to go hard the whole time.”
Pins by Landon Scarbough at 113, Andrew Leyba (120) and Romero got the Tigers right back in the dual at 27-24, but 11-0 and 10-1 decisions for Fruita’s Parker Noah (132) and Trent Target (138), respectively, swung the momentum back toward the Wildcats.
Grand Junction’s Kieran Thompson (No. 2 at 145) earned a 15-0 major decision over Dylan Chelewski, but Sample’s win in the next match clinched a confidence-building win for the Wildcats.
“It means a lot because we’re a really young team and we really needed this because the last couple of duals haven’t gone our way,” Gallegos said. “This win was big for us. Even the kids that lost, they really fought, and that meant a lot for the whole team.”
Grand Junction’s night wasn’t without some success. The Tigers defeated Meeker 47-15 in the first dual of the evening.
Meeker got some wins from Colby Clatterbaugh (No. 3 at 195) at 220, Kelton Turner (160) and Brendon Clatterbaugh at 170, but the Tigers dominated the rest of the matches that were contested, with the Cowboys lacking wrestlers in six weights.
Girls Basketball
After missing most of the second quarter because of foul trouble and with her team only up 19-16, Leah Redding decided to make up for lost time in the third.
The senior scored 15 of her 23 points in the third quarter as Central pulled away for a 47-28 home win over Grand Valley.
Roni Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (3-0).
“We got off to a slow start defensively; Grand Valley had four 3-pointers in the first half,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “Leah had a big third quarter, getting to the hoop and making tough shots.”
AbbeyRose Parker led Grand Valley (2-1) with 13 points.
Basalt 31, Grand Junction 23: The Tigers fell to 0-3 after another outing where stellar defense wasn’t met with efficient shooting. Grand Junction was limited to eight first-half points and trailed for the rest of the game.
“They played a tough 2-3 zone,” Grand Junction coach Sam Provenza said. “We had a tough time finishing in the perimeter. Once again, our defense kept it close. Everyone is playing so hard on defense.”
Laney Laffler scored five points to lead the Tigers.
Boys basketball
Central defeated Grand Valley 48-29.
Alex Serrano scored eight points, Braylen Scott scored seven, and Triston Nostrand and Stone Troutwine both added six for the Warriors (2-1).
Enrique Garcia led the Cardinals (0-3) with 16 points, making four 3-pointers.