When Joe Shepardson steps onto the mat, he sizes up his opponent and gives the same treatment as anyone else.
Whether it’s the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state or a grappler from a school he has never heard of, Shepardson makes them fight for every point.
“I approach every match like it’s the big one. I go in there like he’s the best kid in state. If he’s not then I got him. If he is, then I’m ready and I’m going to make him earn to beat me,” Shepardson said. “I think a lot of guys aren’t ready for that extra intensity. A lot of guys will go out there and just feel each other out. But being ready as soon as the whistle blows is a big advantage.”
Shepardson, Caleb Williams, Armony Trujillo and Sullivan Sample were honored Wednesday night on senior night in Fruita Monument High School’s final home dual of the season against Central.
Shepardson, the No. 8-ranked wrestler in Class 5A at 285 pounds, delivered a dominating performance for the home crowd and bolstered Fruita’s 49-18 win.
He squared off against Cal Bilyeu, who was coming off a third-place finish at the Torgy Memorial tournament in Fort Collins. But Shepardson didn’t waste his time and scored an early takedown and then pinned Bilyeu 38 seconds into the match.
“I’ve been working on that underhook move for a while now, so it’s nice to see that I’m actually getting good at it,” Shepardson said. “You have to get inside of the guy and not be afraid to get in a fight, basically, to pull it off. You gotta get up close and personal.”
Winning on senior night made it all the more sweeter.
“I have all my football family here support us,” Shepardson said pointing to a crowd of students in the stands. “It’s been great. I got the football family up there and the wrestling family down here.”
Shepardson is a football player first, and started wrestling in seventh grade as a way to improve his football skills. But he was quickly intrigued by the differences in preparation for each sport.
“In football, the average play is just 11 seconds long and then you get to regroup,” said Shepardson, who committed to play football at Western Colorado University. “But in wrestling, you’re working all of your muscles and they’re just firing and firing. It’s tiring.”
Fruita coach Lucas Archuleta said it’s been a joy to have Shepardson on the team, and remembers trying to get him to come in for the first time.
“We had to go get him out of the hallways his freshman year and he didn’t know if he wanted to wrestle. Same thing his sophomore year, we told him to just come out and he wasn’t sure. Then last year he just took off and that’s continuing this year,” Archuleta said. “To have a guy like him as your heavyweight is big because he’s so athletic and that’s rare.”
Shepardson’s goal in his final season is to win state. He has come up just short in years past, so he’s determined to improve this season.
Like his teammate, Sample is also trying to deliver in his final season and turn heads state.
He has been wrestling for about eight or nine years. His parents more or less pushed him into it because he had to do have something to do.
Sample, who is No. 10 in 5A at 160, used to play football but left that sport to wrestle full time.
“It’s a team sport but it’s all up to you,” Sample said. “I will miss the team aspect of the sport. They’re always there for you, no matter if you’re winning or losing.”
As a freshman, he wrestled varsity at 120. It was a difficult first season at Fruita, he said, but it was a lesson in work ethic.
As he has improved as a wrestler, Sample has also picked up some tricks of the trade.
That was evident in a difficult loss to Devin Hickey, ranked fifth at 160 in 5A, on Wednesday. It was a tall task for Sample but he nearly won.
Sample was down 2-0 early before scoring a pair of one-point escapes. Hickey then built a 7-3 lead before Sample scored a takedown. Right when he seemed as if he was about tie it up, the clock struck zero and Hickey prevailed.
“I just think about winning 15 seconds at a time. Because if you win those little battles, then they pile up to win the big battles,” he said.
Archuleta said that’s what sticks out about him the most.
“Sully’s a kid who just works hard and always pushes himself,” Archuleta said. “He has his goals and he looks at them every day. I think he realizes that those are within reach and that it’s up to him to get there.”
While Wednesday was the final home dual of the season, Wildcat wrestlers will be back at Fruita Monument to compete in the 5A Region 1 tournament.
Meeker 50, Palisade 27: All of the Cowboys’ contested match wins came either by pin or major decision. Meeker also won one match by forfeit.
Palisade’s Tyrus Despain (120 pounds), Mikey Salazar (126), Keyton Young (138) and Usiel Romero (195) all won by pin and Trevin Brannon won a 7-2 decision.