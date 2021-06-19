Elaina Arcand has made it to the Class 5A state track and field meet before, but that was as part of a relay team as a sophomore.
Next week, in addition to running in a relay, she’ll also likely run solo in a state event solo for the first time — as a Fruita Monument High School graduate.
“I just like running against all the competition,” Arcand said. “There’s lots of fast people, so it will be fun to run with all of them.”
Arcand had a big day at Friday’s Tiger Invitational at Stocker Stadium, winning the 200-meter dash, finishing second in the 400, anchoring the Wildcats’ winning 800 medley relay, and running the third leg of the 4x400 relay that finished second.
The medley team of Arcand, Kindal Ferrans, Ashlyn Erekson and Navaya Steele ran a blazing 1 minute, 51.20 seconds in the race, which is now third-best in 5A.
At state, Arcand will once again be one of the cogs in the Wildcats’ hopes of high podium finishes. The 4x800-meter relay team, on which Arcand is joined by Ella Unrein, Lauren Geer and Jadyn Heil, has the sixth-best time in 5A this season, when they finished in 9:48.01 at the Warriors Invitational in May.
This year, Arcand has been one of the best 400-meter runners in the state. The graduate has the 12th-best time in the state, comfortably in position for a state meet berth, which goes to the top 18 times or distances in each event. She won the 400 at the Phil Wertman Invitational in late May in 58.84 seconds.
Over the course of her prep career, the 400 is the event in which she feels she’s improved the most.
“All my coaches and teammates have helped me train and helped me build the confidence to actually run a good 400,” Arcand said. “I’ve learned a lot of strategy. I learned how to run the races better and connect with my teammates. It’s been a fun four years.”
Competing in numerous state events will be especially sweet for Arcand after her junior season was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so glad I got to run this year, even with COVID, so I just enjoyed it and I’m glad I got the chance to improve all my times,” Arcand said.
In other results from the Tiger Invitational, the Palisade girls’ 4x800 relay team (Alexis Chelle, Kendyl MacAskill, Olivia Langner and Jessica Mosby) posted a winning time of 10:24.51 to move into Class 4A state qualifying position at 15th.
The Bulldogs’ Gabriella Yanowich won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 34-5-75, which bettered her previous best by more than seven inches. The new mark now ranks 11th in 4A.
Palisade teammate Gabrielle Horton also improved her 4A state hopes with a win in the 300 hurdles. The junior’s winning time of 48.28 ranks 13th.
Fruita’s Lauren Mortez placed third in the discus with a throw of 106-10, which moved her into 14th in the 5A rankings.
Grand Junction junior Amelia Moore won the 100 hurdles in Friday with a time of 16.88.
BOYS RESULTS
Central’s 4X400 relay team turned in one of the fastest times in 4A to win the race on Friday.
The team of Jadon Nicholson, Tyler Stogsdill, Jordan Leblow and Justin Blanton ran a 3:25.43, which is now the second fastest time in the classification.
Blanton won the 100 meters earlier in the day with a time of 10.90.
Palisade’s Donovan Kemp posted a season best leap of 21-1 to win the long jump. His jump bettered his previous best of 20-4 and moved him into 4A state qualifying position at 12th.
De Beque senior Wes Ryan, who is looking to win another Class 1A high jump title, won the high jump Friday by clearing 6-5. Ryan won the state title as a freshman, then was injured during his sophomore track season and lost his junior year due to COVID-19.