Tyler Archuleta has wiped up blood off the mat of Warrior Classic wrestling championship matches, dreaming of one day being one of the wrestlers in it.
Ten years later, the Fruita Monument High School 138-pound junior wrestled far a Warrior Classic championship Saturday. Archuleta (12-2) took second place, losing a 4-1 decision to Fort Lupton sophomore and Class 4A 126-pound state champion D’mitri Garza-Alarcon (18-0).
Archuleta was one of two runners-up for the Wildcats. The other was Geno Gallegos at 113 pounds.
“I remember being a little kid watching this tournament,” Archuleta said. “I was doing the blood (cleanup) for the championship matches. It is exciting to be wrestling in it.
“I’ve always loved wrestling. I didn’t always love doing it, but I’ve always loved watching it and being around it. There is something (special) about the finals here.”
Tyler’s father and Fruita Monument coach, Lucas Archuleta, once wondered if his son would wrestle in high school, much less, in a Warrior Classic final.
“He started wrestling when he was five- or six-years-old, but he hated it,” Lucas Archuleta said. “Tyler didn’t want to wrestle until the sixth grade. He played basketball, but he always liked being around the (wrestling) boys. They were good to my boys.”
Lucas, who was an accomplished wrestler in high school, a pee wee coach, assistant high school coach and now high school head coach, spoke with other coaches he worked under — including Jim Stockert and Clarence Ross about the father-son relationship with wrestling and learned it is important to separate life and wrestling.
“I struggled with the thought that he would never wrestle again,” Lucas said. “He lives for it now. He’s watching video now and comes and shows me.”
Watching video and developing a strong mindset has helped Tyler to make big steps in improvement this year and it led him to the Warrior Classic finals.
Archuleta went 4-1 in the Warrior Classic with two pins and two wins by decision, including a pin of Cedaredge freshman Ethan Toothaker in the semifinals Saturday morning to reach the championship.
Toothaker (14-3) seemed to have control of the match from the start and was on top for a majority of the scoreless match. In the third period, Archuleta chose to start on top and found an opportunity to end the match in 4 minutes, 54 seconds.
“Usually you want to start on bottom if you want to score points, so we were trying to figure out if we wanted to ride it out or push for a takedown,” Lucas said. “(Tyler) never panicked.”
Tyler Archuleta said he used the advice of a national mindset coach, Mike Moore, that the team meets with by video conference every two weeks and “hit the reset button.” The reset button, he explained, is doing something that will clear your mind and help you refocus on what to do instead of what is happening.
“I was a little frustrated,” Archuleta said of being stuck on the bottom in the first two periods. “My main focus was getting off the bottom. I used my reset button.”
His “reset button” was pulling his knee pad up in between the second and third periods and brought a fresh approach to the third period.
Archuleta pinned Toothaker with a wing move — pulling an arm back and threading his arm through the opening, then using Toothaker’s shoulders as leverage to pin him to the mat.
“It is helping me tremendously,” Archuleta said. “My dad always says wrestle my match. I told him my goal is to have fun. I know the kid is tough. You don’t make it to the semifinals without being tough.”
Garza-Alarcon took Archuleta down in the first period of the 138-pound championship match, then scored a reversal in the second for a 4-0 lead. Archuleta scored an escape point in the second, but Garza-Alarcon rode out the third period for the victory.
“I’m proud of how I wrestled, but I’m not satisfied,” Archuleta said. “I hope to see him again. I have a ton of respect for him. I tried everything I could against him.
“(Garza-Alarcon) said I am a lot stronger than he thought. He said he couldn’t turn me (over for points). He’s a good guy and a fun kid to wrestle.”