How did the No. 6-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class 5A get into the sport? It’s kind of a funny story.
Dylan Chelewski wasn’t exactly the best kid in middle school. He would butt heads with his parents and talk back to them, he said.
So his father’s solution was to send Chelewski to his brother’s practice with the Colorado Outlaws wrestling program.
“Basically if he couldn’t straighten me out, he figured they could,” Chelewski said. “After a month of being their training dummy, I thought ‘Well, I’ve learned all these moves, I might as well start putting them to good use and show I’ve learned something.’”
That was in the seventh grade. Now as a junior, Chelewski wrestles for Fruita Monument High School.
Chelewski’s journey to being a wrestler ranked in the top 10 wasn’t smooth.
He didn’t even like wrestling at first, but winning is the best remedy and he began to warm up to the sport once pins and decisions started going his way.
By the end of middle school, he was feeling confident and had another mountain to conquer — high school wrestling.
“The mentality of everyone was different, the practices got more intense and the matches got more intense. You’re this little freshman and you could be wrestling a senior who’s a grown man,” Chelewski said. “I didn’t wrestle much varsity, but I stepped in a few times when guys were hurt. I just wanted to help however I could.”
Chelewski began last season on junior varsity but quickly moved to varsity. At the regional wrestling tournament, he made his way to the semifinals before being pinned by Levi Deaguero of Adams City in 3 minutes, 45 seconds.
Only the top two regional winners went to state instead of four because of COVID-19, so Chelewski missed his shot.
That disappointment stuck with him as he continued to work and changed his mindset.
“After the first couple weeks this season, I started wrestling hard the entire match. Before, I wouldn’t really get going until the third period and by then, you may be down by too much to win. So now, I’m ‘go, go, go, go’ from the start,” he said. “With that mindset, I started winning more.”
His first match of the CHSAA 5A Region 4 tournament on Friday was against Overland’s James Rada Scales, who opened the match quickly. But Chelewski escaped some holds and scored early takedowns before pinning Rada Scales at the 4-minute, 53-second mark. In the second round, Chelewski continued his aggression by overwhelming Legend’s Juan Diaz. Chelewski’s intensity forced Diaz out of bounds at the start of the match, and Diaz could never gain momentum. The Fruita junior won a 17-2 technical fall and will face Brighton’s Sam Rock in the semifinals today.
His goal is to make noise at state, and you better believe he has a rematch with Deaguero circled on his calendar.
“If everything goes as planned, I’ll wrestle him in the finals,” he said. “I’m out for a little vengeance.”
Fruita is sending plenty of wrestlers into the semifinals. Geno Gallegos (106), Michael Leon (113), Will Stewart (126), Tyler Archuleta (132), Sullivan Sample (160), True Tobiasson (170), Armony Trujillo (182), and Tatum Williams (195) are joining Chelewski in the semifinals and have solid chances to make the regional title matches.
The top four finishers in each weight class in regionals go to the state tournament, with the top three clinching spots. If the fourth- and fifth-place finishers haven’t wrestled, they have a wrestleback match. The winner of that will secure the final spot for state.
Palisade wrestled in the Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado Springs.
Tyrus Despain (120), Judah Guajardo (132), Keyton Young (138), Phallen Salvati (152), Maddox Caster (160), Dawson David (182), Angelo Guarente (220), and Caleb Casto (285) are in the semifinals for the Bulldogs.
Central traveled to Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs for the 4A Region 4 tournament.
JohnPaul Espinoza (106), Dominik Ortiz (113), Dagen Harris (138), Ayden Wiseman (145), Devin Hickey (160), Tyler Ziek (170), and Cal Bilyeu (285) are in the semifinals for the Warriors.
Girls District 1
Six District 51 wrestlers are in today’s semifinals in the District 1 tournament at Central, and heading into the consolation rounds Friday night, all of the Phoenix wrestlers were in contention for state tournament berths.
The top five placers in each weight class advance to state. The semifinals and consolation rounds begin at 9 this morning at Central.
Regan Dare used a pair of pins to reach the semifinals at 118 pounds, where she’ll face top-seeded and undefeated Nicole Koch of Olathe. Dare pinned Audrey Roderick of Ignacio in 1:24, then pinned Battle Mountain’s Hillary Gutierrez in 3:01.
Koch, meanwhile, improved to 30-0 by pinning Vanentina Tarini of Dolores in only 33 seconds, her only match of the day after receiving a first-round bye.
Apollonia Middleton pinned Reagan Perez of Vista Peak in 5:30 to get to the semifinals at 127 pounds, where she’ll meet top-seeded Taylor Miess of Chatfield, who pinned her first two opponents in less than 30 seconds.
At 147 pounds, Kenya Contreras improved to 19-4 with two quick pins, defeating Grey Lund of Durango in 35 seconds and Quinn Hartlieb of Mountain Vista in 36 seconds. She’ll face North Fork’s Kacey Walck (25-4) in the semifinals. Walck had a 16-second pin in the first round and needed only 1:36 in the quarterfinals against Olivia Gilchrist of Chatfield.
Laylah Casto (21-4) received a bye into the semifinals at 161 pounds, which has only six wrestlers entered. She’ll face Madison Farris of Legacy today. Also reaching the semifinals with a pair of convincing victories was Adalee McNeil at 185 pounds. McNeil claimed a 13-3 major decision in the first round, then pinned Natasha Kuberski of Riverdale Ridge in 3:19. She’ll face Calhan’s Taylor Knox this morning.
Eden Schmalz won a tough 5-3 decision over Eaglecrest’s Echo Tremeear in the quarterfinals at 215 pounds and will face Calhan’s Ciara Monger in today’s semifinals.