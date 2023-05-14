Cooper Siegmund knows how to keep perspective.
That’s tough to do in high school athletics, but the Fruita Monument High School hurdler found it through three years of competing. And though his place at the Class 5A state meet is in limbo, Siegmund sees himself on a fulfilling path.
“I probably can’t be a state champion, I can’t go win you a gold medal in Denver, but I can coach you to be a state champion,” Siegmund said. “You gotta have a combination of sternness to get the work done but also a love for the sport. You gotta remember in high school sports, and any level, you’re still there to have fun. You’re supposed to be there doing something you enjoy.
”When it starts to get too serious or you put too much pressure, I think you lose that aspect … that’s what happened with me in basketball and tennis.”
Siegmund grew up playing other sports but fell in love with track and field. His youth basketball coach and now-high school track coach Bear Huskey urged him to give the sport a chance.
Once he go onto the track, Siegmund fell in love with jumping before finding his groove as a hurdler.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he lost his first high school season.
“It was heartbreaking. We were all sitting out on the field here one day and the coaches said, ‘Everyone go home, no more CHSAA sports.’ That was my main sport and that was something I looked forward to my freshman year,” Siegmund said. “I got a personal trainer and I worked with them all offseason. Once COVID kind of ended, I started doing indoor track. I went to Air Force, Wyoming, all these places … It kept my spirits high.”
Two things changed once he started competing — he became one of the top hurdlers in the area and he found his voice as a motivator.
Siegmund is a de-facto coach on the team. He motivates, pushes and inspires his own classmates. If the hurdling coach can’t make it to practice, Siegmund takes over without skipping a beat.
“I had coaches who yelled at you but they never explained the ‘why,’ ” Siegmund said. “They never explained why you were doing something wrong, why is this important to what we’re trying to get done. I think it’s important as a kid to know why you’re doing it.”
Navaya Steele, Marin Anderson and Jayda Moore have all been helped by Siegmund’s guidance. Each runner commented on how the senior has helped them as runners — whether with fundamentals or mental strength.
And each described him as some variation of humble, determined and kind.
“He’s genuine and is willing to go out of his way to help,” Steele said.
Much of Siegmund’s time as a hurdler has been spent chasing Grand Junction’s Miller Jones, a legitimate state contender.
Anderson recalled the Southwestern League Championships last season when Siegmund finished only one-tenth of a second behind Jones.
“Watching him celebrate was really surreal,” Anderson recalled. “I was so happy for him because he worked really hard for that.”
All three agreed Siegmund would make a perfect coach.
Like coaching, Siegmund wants to be a teacher so he can be provide to future kids what he believes he never got from some educators.
Siegmund wants to pursue education at Colorado Mesa University after he graduates this month and wants to stick to teaching in high school or college. You can talk to those students as adults and they’re not nearly as mean as middle schoolers, he reasoned.
Siegmund wants to live somewhere new after college but does see himself returning to the Grand Valley. All of his family and friends are here, and he has a close relationship with his brother, Wilson.
He also hopes to continue his track career in college. Saturday was Day 2 of the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invite at Stocker Stadium and Siegmund needed to shave his time by a few tenths of a second to guarantee a spot at state in the 110-meter hurdles. He didn’t, and his top time of 15.52 seconds (about four seconds faster than his sophomore season) was about 20th in 5A, only a couple of spots out of state contention. However, he may still travel with the team because runners ahead of him may drop out.
Siegmund has made peace with the fact that whether he goes to state is out of his hands — err, legs — now.
Going to the state meet doesn’t erase what he has done and what he will do.
“For this, I feel free out here. I don’t have to worry about anything else going on outside. Showing that to all these other athletes is important,” Siegmund said. “Some days are going to suck, some days are going to be awesome, but you take the good with the bad.”
Fruita, Montrose win team titles
The Fruita Monument girls and the Montrose boys won the final track and field invitational before state.
Among the District 51 boys teams, Central finished third, Grand Junction placed fifth, Fruita was eighth and Palisade was 16th. Montrose won with 135 points, well ahead of second-place Coal Ridge’s 73.
The Tigers’ Jones won the 110 hurdles in 15.2 seconds and the senior also won the 300 hurdles in 41.08 seconds. Teammate Mason Anderson placed second in the 100 dash with 11.23 seconds.
Fruita Monument’s Daniel Thomason cleared 6 feet, 3.5 inches in the high jump — four inches ahead of the second-place finisher.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye won the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 4 inches.
For the D51 girls teams, Fruita won with 97.5 points — 12.5 more than Cedaredge. Grand Junction was eighth, Central tied with Moffat County for 10th and Palisade finished 16th.
Central’s 4x800 relay team of Brynn Wagner, Sage Siegrist, Elle Diedrich and Jocelyn Olson set a school record by completing the race in 9 minutes, 50.68 seconds.
Fruita’s 4x800 team of Addison Eyre, Mackenzie Black, Miranda Deeths and Ella Unrein finished second in 9:53.04. Black and Eyre finished second and third in the 1,600 with times of 5:33.77 and 5:35.35, respectively. Campbell Brammer won the triple jump with a leap of 34-10.75. Trinity Hafey was second at 33-10.5. Luka Knott tossed the discus 118-6 to finish second.
Grand Junction’s Atahlia Mills won the 100 dash in 15.64 seconds and the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Katelehn Abbath, Olivia Candland, Molly Church and Mills crossed the finish line in 50.93 seconds to finish second.
Palisade’s Maya Znamenacek was fourth in the triple jump at 32-7.5.
De Beque’s Vines passes another milestone
Scottie Vines and setting a state best in the high jump, name a more iconic duo.
The De Beque junior cleared 7 feet at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday at Grand Valley High School.
That mark is by far the best in Colorado this season, is tied for the best the state has seen this century and is tied for seventh in the U.S.
The state record is 7 feet, 4 inches set by Matt Hemingway of Buena Vista in 1991.