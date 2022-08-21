girls start

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Runners in the girls race at Saturday’s Warrior Invitational at Matchett Park take off from the starting line.

 Scott Crabtree

Addison Eyre isn’t the most boisterous runner for the Fruita Monument girls cross country team, but she is one of the most important.

The junior enters the 2022 season as one of the best runners and a leader on the team in a new era of Wildcat cross country.