Addison Eyre isn’t the most boisterous runner for the Fruita Monument girls cross country team, but she is one of the most important.
The junior enters the 2022 season as one of the best runners and a leader on the team in a new era of Wildcat cross country.
“I’m a lot more confident now than I was last year,” she said. “I find one person to focus on and match their pace. Then if they speed up, I focus on speeding up instead of how much pain I’m in.”
Eyre picked up running through her family and has been doing so since elementary school. Although basketball is still her favorite sport, she’s flourishing in cross country.
Last year, Eyre was one of three runners from the Fruita girls team to qualify for the Class 5A state meet. There, she finished with a time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds.
That experience plus another year of growth has allowed her to run faster and smarter than she did when she first entered the program. She, Ella Unrein and Mackenzie Black are becoming important people to help build the culture of new coach Veronica Harvey.
“(She) is just the consummate leader on our team. She has innate leadership abilities and has a basketball and track season ahead. She deserves all of the success that she’s going to get,” Harvey said. “Adi has this determination to not quit and just keep going … Adi is my role model for the team. She’s the one I rely on to carry this team, she’s the one I rely on to get practices started if I’m running late.”
Eyre said she has embraced that leadership role this season.
She said that she welcomes any questions that the new runners have because she remembers being in their position, too.
This year, Eyre has been focusing on improving a little bit with each race. That came to fruition in the season-opening run at the Warrior Invitational at Matchett Park on Saturday.
Eyre placed fourth with a time of 19 minutes, 15.13 seconds. Unrein won the race in 18:11.53, and Black finished fifth with a time of 19:19.08. Also finishing for the Wildcats were Miranda Deeths, Regan Geer and Emma Buniger at 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively. Samara Barber rounded out the team with a 25th-place finish in her first race. Four girls varsity teams competed and Fruita Monument finished second with 33 points, seven behind Durango and well ahead of Palisade, which was third.
Although she didn’t win, Eyre was proud of her performance, and it could be a signal of good things to come.
“Everyone was telling me, ‘Just do better than last year,’ and that’s my focus — to get better each time,” Eyre said. “This year, I want to consistently finish in 18 minutes and qualify for state with a better time than last year.”
Palisade finished third and Grand Junction finished fourth in the invite.
Jessica Mosby had the best finish of any Bulldog, placing 19th with a time of 22:53.09. Amy Talbott and Aspen Johnson crossed the line 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Kenzie Rewold, Miranda Pike and Brielle Sorensen finished 29th, 30th and 31st. Abby Price finished 33rd and Ema Babnic finished 34th.
Zoe Jones was the top finisher for the Tigers, placing 18th with a time of 22:35.73. Hannah Burton was 24th, and Jaelyn Hanson and freshman Eliza Bell finished 27th and 28th, respectively. Jaida Whitesides placed 32nd and Estella Berry, in her first high school race, placed 35th. Rounding out the team was Kylee Jones in 36th and Zoie Whitesides in 37th.