Kade Hayward was apparently comfortable on his home course Monday, shooting a 2-over-par 75 to win the Wildcat Invitational at Adobe Creek.
The Wildcat senior finished the front nine with a birdie and was 3 over making the turn. He parred the first five holes on the back nine before taking a bogey-5 on the 401-yard, par-4 15th hole. Hayward finished strong, with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, then parred the finishing hole for a 35 on the back and his winning 75.
Palisade junior Alex Morrall was two strokes behind with a 77, also making the turn 3 over, but birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to help offset three bogeys on the back.
Eagle Valley’s top three golfers were next, leading the Devils to the team title. Gunther Soltvedt tied Morrall with a 77, and Jonathan Boyer and Jake Crawford tied for fourth at 79. Eagle Valley finished at 235, three strokes ahead of Fruita. Grand Junction and Aspen tied for third at 248 and Palisade was fifth at 251.
The Wildcats’ Dillon Jones, a freshman, shot an 81 to tie for seventh with Grand Junction senior Cale Moore, with another Fruita freshman, Ky Korte, shooting an 82 to place 10th.
The Tigers’ Jack Kaul tied for 11th with an 83. Dillon Crabtree led Central with an 89.
Softball
A scheduling mixup forced Palisade’s game at Montrose to be rescheduled for Sept. 20.
The Bulldogs received one vote in this week’s Class 4A CHSAAnow.com coaches poll. Central, which opens its season at 7 tonight against Grand Junction at the CMU softball stadium, dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.
Soccer
Grand Junction (1-1) scored a pair of first-half goals and held on for a 3-2 victory over Palisade at Maverick Field. The Bulldogs (1-1) scored twice in the second half.
The Bulldogs are receiving votes in the 3A coaches poll. Fruita Monument is receiving votes in the 5A boys soccer rankings.
In other rankings released Monday, Palisade is No. 10 in the Class 4A volleyball poll.