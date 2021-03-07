An injury early last season kept Fruita Monument’s Espin Hernandez from having a shot at making the state wrestling tournament. Saturday, the senior earned his spot in the 2021 tournament in Pueblo.
Hernandez defeated Adams City’s Micha Ortiz 7-0 in the 220-pound championship at the Class 5A Region 3 wrestling tournament at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs. The Wildcats finished fourth in the regional behind Adams City, Poudre and Douglas County.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance from each regional. The upper weight classes — from 152- to 285-pounds — wrestled Saturday.
In the 5A regional in Brighton, Grand Junction’s Cale Moore and Austin Curfman were third at 152 and 220, respectively. The Tigers finished fourth in the regional behind Brighton, Monarch and Thornton.
CLASS 4A
Palisade had two state qualifiers and Central one at the Region 2 tournament at Discovery Canyon in Colorado Springs. For Palisade, Zach Barnett beat Jason Morrison in a match to determine the second qualifier at 160 and Usiel Romero finished second at 195. Central’s Javian Hernandez made the championship match at 220, qualifying for state out of the seven-wrestler bracket. Palisade finished third in the team standings and Central seventh.
Montrose produced three regional champions at the Region 1 tournament at Pueblo West: Raul Martinez at 195, Dmarian Lopez at 220 and Brandon Van Nooten at 285. The Indians finished fifth in the team standings.
CLASS 3A
At Region 1 tournament in Pagosa Springs, Grand Valley’s Hayden Grice won a 5-2 decision over Pagosa Springs’ Kaden McKee to win the regional heavyweight championship.
Delta’s Clay Sandridge and Jeffery Griffith finished third and fourth at 170 and 182, respectively. At 195, Rifle’s Alex Guardado pinned Grand Valley’s Brayden Harper to finish third.
Delta, Rifle and Grand Valley finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
CLASS 2A
At the Region 1 tournament at Meeker, Cedaredge produced three regional champions: Adrian Nieto at 152, Ty Walck at 182 and Derek Sanchez at 285. Nieto pinned Paonia’s Dawson Morgan, who finished fourth, in the semifinal en route to his title. Walck won a 6-5 decision over Meeker’s Dax Sheridan and Sanchez won a 4-1 decision over Hotchkiss’ Christian Matus. Sheridan lost his wrestleback match to finish third.
Both Sheridan and Matus still qualified for state. The Cowboys and Bulldogs also took home regional titles of their own.
At 160, Hotchkiss’ Traycer Hall defeated Meeker’s Kelton Turner, who also qualified, and Meeker’s Colby Clatterbaugh was the regional champion at 195. Also at 195, Cedaredge’s Joey Hoerr finished third but won a wrestleback against second-place finisher Lane Greenlee from Mancos to qualify for state. Paonia’s Malachi Deck finished fourth.
Paonia’s Anthony Miller was the regional champion at 220. Cedaredge’s Christophe Alejandre was third but won his wrestleback match with second-place finisher Cordell Garriott from North Park to earn a spot in the state tournament. Hotchkiss’ Sam Ware was fourth.
Meeker’s Brendan Clatterbaugh took second at 170 to qualify for state.
Cedaredge won the regional as a team with a score of 218.5 points, 66 ahead of second-place Meeker. Hotchkiss and Paonia were sixth and seventh, respectively.
GIRLS
In the Region 1 tournament at Fort Lupton, District 51 had two wrestlers qualify for state with top-four finishes: Kenya Contreras at 147 and Kate Ramthum at 185. The District 51 squad finished 10th out of 22 schools.
In Region 2 tournament at Coronado, Olathe’s Kiersten Myers, a Montrose student, pinned Palmer Ridge’s Aspen Barber in 5 minutes, 21 seconds to win the 147 bracket.