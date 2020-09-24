Brandon Miller is one of those tennis players who can get under his opponent’s skin.
Long and lanky, but with deceptively quick feet, the Fruita Monument High School senior will camp out on the baseline, sending groundstroke after groundstroke back over the net, deeper and deeper with every shot.
“I’m not so much the big-shot, aggressive player like Wayne (Aggen, the Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player). I’m more of a steady, consistent player. I still make plenty of misses, but I try to hit the ball deep, which really puts pressure on the other player, and that’s pretty much my game plan. Move my feet as much as possible and get to everything I can.”
It’s worked out well this season — Miller is undefeated entering the Class 5A state tennis tournament Friday and Saturday at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Miller faces Ian Kitchen of Pine Creek in the first round of the two-day, single-elimination tournament at No. 2 singles.
“It looks like he’s lost to some of the better teams that he’s played,” Miller said. “If I go in with the right mentality, I should be able to beat him, but you never know. I haven’t had super-difficult first-round matches the past two years at state and I’ve still lost my first-round matches, so you never know.”
Normally, losing in the first round of state doesn’t necessarily end your season, because you can get into the playbacks and work your way back in the consolation bracket.
Not so this year.
As part of its COVID-19 return-to-play plan, the Colorado High School Activities Association eliminated all playback matches in the regional and state playoffs. A loss means you pack up your rackets and head for home. The pressure of that scenario at regionals was immense.
“You had to be in it all the time,” Miller said.
“That was really tough,” Fruita Monument coach Clint Davis said. “They took away playbacks and that just increased the pressure, but Brandon stayed cool and played his game. He can play really well. I won’t say he played the best he’s ever played, but he was right up there. He played really, really well.”
This weekend would be a good time for him to take his game up one more notch, and Miller has the right attitude.
“I’m just going to go in, no pressure, have fun,” he said. “I’m glad to be here my senior year. I’m going to go in and have fun and play well and give it my best.”
He’s spent most of this week honing his shots, hitting with Aggen, who lost his semifinal match last week to end his prep career. The two have made a formidable top of the lineup the past three years.
“He is super steady,” Davis said of Miller. “He doesn’t miss. The biggest thing is, Brandon and Wayne, the two of them, they work so hard, they have each other, they’re hitting with each other, pushing each other. Brandon’s the only person who beat Wayne all season until regionals and Wayne’s the only person who’s beaten Brandon. They’ve been a package deal the past three years.”
Normally, Aggen and other Wildcats would be courtside for Miller’s matches this weekend, even though they didn’t qualify for state, but that’s not possible this week.
Each player is allowed two spectators during his match, and as soon as the match is over, they must leave the facility. Players also must leave the tennis center after they report their scores and can return only when they’re called for their next match. The limited number of spectators will affect the atmosphere of the state tournament.
“You wonder where the energy’s going to come from, but I’m sure they’ll find it,” Davis said. “You’ve seen with the pro sports in the bubble, they find their energy when they need it.”
Miller laughed that it will be strange to be the only player from the Western Slope at the Class 5A tournament — Grand Junction is in the Class 4A tournament in Pueblo. Spectators will not be allowed into the City Park facility at the 4A tournament, but can watch from outside the fence.
Grand Junction qualified all three of its singles players and two doubles teams for the Class 4A tournament.
Grand Junction’s Max Nikkari drew Denver South’s Raphael Weiland in the first round at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Matthew Silzell has a tough first-round match against Mullen senior George Henry Hanzell, who has lost only two sets this season. Evan Gear faces Riverdale Ridge’s Ryleigh Stimmell at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Christian Tuttle and Evan Severs play Luke Orris and Ian McLeod of the Dawson School at No. 1, and Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein open against Alex Lee and Luke Loyd of Thomas Jefferson at No. 2.
Miller’s ability to persevere through long points has made him successful, but he isn’t afraid to charge the net, either.
“He can soak up that power (from his opponent) and redirect it, but he has some offense to his game,” Davis said. “He’s a counter-puncher and can definitely get to the net, which is probably where he’s improved the most the past couple of years. He can get to the net and take care of it.
“He’s quick, he’s good on his feet. They’re aiming for his feet when he’s up at the net, but he can take a low ball as good as anybody.”
Miller will put his game up against anyone.
“I just try not to play the player so much, just try to go out and play tennis,” he said. “I trust that I have good shots and I know how to hit my shots. I have a good game. I’ll just go play my game, pretty much.”