Fruita Monument High School’s Cierra Noetzelmann started off the girls golf season on the right foot.
The Wildcats’ sophomore shot a 73 on Friday to win individual medalists honors at the Chipeta Kick Off Classic at Chipeta Golf Course. Montrose won the team title, beating Fruita Monument by two strokes.
Also for the Wildcats, Bailey Loesch finished eighth, Kenda Abbott tied for 10th and Brooklyn Montgomery was 12th.
Grand Junction’s top finisher was Samantha Balint, who tied with Abbott for 10th. Central’s Rylan Clementson was 24th and Palisade’s top finisher was Sierrah Cordova, who was 25th.
Volleyball
Palisade’s regular-season finale got the Bulldogs prepared for next week’s regional tournament. Palisade beat Bayfield, which is third in RPI and seventh in CHSAA.com’s latest Class 3A poll, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 15-13.
“It was a great win,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said. “We had to battle and that will get us ready for the postseason. That’s what you want.”
Kendyl MacAskill did it all for the Bulldogs (11-2), who are ranked first in RPI in Class 4A. The senior had 14 kills, 19 assists, 19 digs, seven solo blocks and eight aces as Palisade won its fourth straight game.
Ella Yanowich added 13 kills and 16 digs and three aces, Alesia Yanowich contributed nine kills and Ella Steele had 20 assists for the Bulldogs.
Fruita Monument 3, Durango 1: The Wildcats (9-3, 6-2 Southwestern League) handed the Demons their first league loss with a 31-29, 17-25, 27-25, 25-22 victory.
Hayden Murray had 13 kills and 24 assists to lead Fruita. Brady Thomason added 11 kills and four blocks, Kylie Williams had 25 assists and Trinity Hafey had 43 digs for Fruita.