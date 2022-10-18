100622 chs vs fmhs sb 7.jpg
Fruita Monument's Carmella Fortunato and the Wildcats will play the seventh inning of their state qualifying game against Valor Christian on Thursday evening in Aurora. Fruita leads 8-3 in the regional game, which was called by darkness on Saturday.

 Scott Crabtree

The Colorado High School Activities Association ruled Monday that Fruita Monument and Valor Christian must finish their regional softball game that was called by darkness Saturday.

The Wildcats led third-seeded Valor Christian 8-3 after six innings in the second-qualifier game at Aurora Sports Park.