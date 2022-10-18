Fruita Monument's Carmella Fortunato and the Wildcats will play the seventh inning of their state qualifying game against Valor Christian on Thursday evening in Aurora. Fruita leads 8-3 in the regional game, which was called by darkness on Saturday.
The Colorado High School Activities Association ruled Monday that Fruita Monument and Valor Christian must finish their regional softball game that was called by darkness Saturday.
The Wildcats led third-seeded Valor Christian 8-3 after six innings in the second-qualifier game at Aurora Sports Park.
The field the teams were playing on did not have lights. The umpires ruled the game official, with the Wildcats declared the state qualifier.
Instead, the teams will play the seventh inning at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Aurora Sports Park, with the winner advancing to the 16-team Class 5A state tournament.
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said Monday evening that although the game was official after five innings, the CHSAA bulletin states that in case of weather or darkness, regional games will be postponed until they can be played to completion.
Fruita’s 18-16 first-round loss to Cherokee Trail and Valor Christian’s 11-8 loss to Cherokee Trail in the winners’ bracket game put the Region 5 tournament behind schedule.
Originally, officials wanted the teams to finish the game today, but Cain convinced them it was not right to make the Wildcats travel to the Denver area today. Fruita would have to either come back home after the completion, then return for the state tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, or remain on the Front Range all week in that scenario.
Should the Wildcats (14-10) wrap up the victory Thursday evening, they will be the No. 14 seed in the state tournament and face third-seeded Legend (20-5) at 12:15 p.m. in the first round.
The state semifinals are at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game at 1:30 p.m.
The CHSAA softball committee is reseeding the 5A bracket should Valor Christian rally, because the Eagles (19-5) would draw a higher seed than 14.
Delta (17-8) is the No. 12 seed in the Class 3A tournament and faces fifth-seeded Fort Lupton (19-6) at 10 a.m. on Friday. The Class 3A title game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.