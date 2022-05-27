Casey Sullivan is taking over as the Fruita Monument baseball coach after being an assistant for the Wildcats since 2009. Ray McLennan is retiring from teaching at the end of this school year and decided to also retire from coaching.
Grand Junction's Will Applegate is greeted at the plate by Noah Martinez, 18, after hitting a sacrifice fly Tuesday in the Tigers' 3-2 loss to Central.
The All-Southwestern League baseball teams and awards were unveiled on Thursday, and local athletes raked in the recognition.
Grand Junction’s Will Applegate was selected the player of the year. The senior hit .353, scored 11 runs, had 11 RBI and hit four doubles. He also posted a .964 OPS.
Fruita Monument’s Casey Sullivan was selected as the coach of the year in his first season. Sullivan took over for longtime-coach Ray McLennan, and the Wildcats didn’t miss a beat. Fruita went 17-7 overall and 8-0 in SWL play en route to the Wildcats' seventh straight league title. Fruita lost to Horizon in its first-round playoff game.
Seven School District 51 players made the first All-SWL team. They are: Jack Dere, Cole Jones, Andrew Lee and Peyton Nessler from Fruita; Applegate and Brett Woytek from Grand Junction; and Luke Brown from Central. Montrose’s Parker Davis, Jaxon Kattner and Gage Wareham and Durango’s Jordan Stanley round out the first team.
The second team consists of: Kolton Hicks, Dylan Noah and Hunter Smolinski from Fruita; Colton Romero and Landon Scarbrough from Grand Junction; Lewis Coonts and Jayvin Martinez from Central; David Dominguez and Zeke Steenburgen from Montrose; and Mike Benner and Ian Szura from Durango.