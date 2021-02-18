Tyler Tolle comes from a family of shooters of all kinds.
His father, JT, had encouraged all of his kids to take interest in firearms. His 12-year-old sister, Adi, has become a pistol shooter, both as a hobby and in competitions. His step-sister, Keylee, expanded the Tolle family’s interest in shooting to archery.
Tyler is no exception to his bloodline’s love of bullets and bows. In fact, the Fruita Monument High School senior is going to college halfway across the country to truly hone his skills in archery. Tolle has signed with the University of Pikeville in Kentucky to join the archery program.
“I did a lot of talking (at competitions),” Tolle said. “Going to all these events, I tend to meet a lot of different people. I’ve met a lot of these coaches through all these tournaments, or I’ll win a tournament and the coaches see my name and they contact me like, ‘Hey, I see you shoot pretty decent.’ Lots of my social media, my Instagram and my Facebook, are about archery.”
His love of archery began approximately six years ago, when Keylee participated in an archery competition on the Western Slope.
The then-12-year-old Tyler already had admiration for firearms through his father, but when Keylee brought out her bow, JT saw a new opportunity for his son.
“She came into town for a tournament in town and I wasn’t shooting a bow at that point, but she was, so my dad was like, ‘OK, if she’s doing, I’ll get you a bow and we’ll do it,’ ” Tyler said. “I went and got a bow and I haven’t quit since.”
Since that time, becoming the best archer he could be has been his target. Tyler practices for three to five hours nearly every day at Red Rock Archery in Grand Junction.
“The reason why I never stopped is because it’s just so different,” he said. “In my head, I was thinking, ‘These people play baseball or football or soccer, but archery is so much different.’ It’s just a different sport. You say that you’re going to college for archery and they’re like, ‘What?’
“Going to all these tournaments, you get in pressure situations. You get that heartbeat pumping. It’s fun.”
Tyler received much of his attention through nationwide competitions. Tyler said he’s competed “everywhere from California to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.” One coach who noticed him, in particular, was Pikeville’s Jonathan Clemins, who ultimately offered him the chance to join his program.
Tyler chose Pikeville for a multitude of reasons. For one, schools in the eastern half of the country feature far more varsity archery teams compared to schools in California that were interested in his skills. Pikeville is in a conference where other schools also feature varsity archery teams.
Additionally, there’s an inherent difference between organized archery in the eastern and western halves of the United States.
“The eastern part of the United States, they shoot a lot of outdoor 3-D stuff, whereas around here, we do a lot of outdoor normal stuff,” Tyler said. “It’s more like 50 meters at the target here. Over there, they do a thing through the ASA (Archery Shooter’s Association), where it’s three targets and you can go into the trees and the bushes and shoot at the animal targets.”