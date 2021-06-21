Baseball
Fuentes shines in debut for GJ
Two first-inning runs and a quality start Sunday from Israel Fuentes led the Grand Junction Rockies to a 6-2 victory over Billings.
The Rockies (11-15) won their third straight game on the road trip and can win the series against the Mustangs in tonight’s finale.
Fuentes, making his season debut, struck out 10 and scattered nine hits over 5⅔ innings. He allowed two runs in the fifth inning, when Billings (11-15) cut the lead to 3-2. Fuentes is a recent signee out of Hope International University.
Vinny Esposito had an RBI double in the first inning, moving to third on the throw to the plate, and scored on Dondrei Hubbard’s sacrifice fly.
It was 3-0 after Luke Roskam took advantage of a pair of errors, putting him at third base. He scored when Jake Anderson doubled. After Billings cut the lead to one, Conner Uselton walked and moved up on an errant pickoff attempt, one of four errors committed by Billings. Esposito reached on another error, scoring Uselton. Tyler Sandoval put the game away with a RBI single in the ninth.
Winston Nicacio got the Rockies out of a jam in the sixth inning, finishing with a pair of strikeouts in 1⅓ innings. Tyler Johnson threw one scoreless inning to get to closer Robbie Baker, who struck out two of the three men he faced in the ninth, lowering his ERA to 0.56. Four GJ pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters.