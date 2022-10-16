Fuentes scores two goals in double overtime win for Central By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Oscar Fuentes scored twice Saturday night as the Central High School beat Palisade 2-1 in double overtime at Community Hospital Unity Field.After a scoreless first half, the Warriors (4-9-1) scored first when Fuentes touched the ball over the head of goalkeeper Enrique Clemente about 24 minutes into the second half.With about 10 minutes left, Jayden Ford tied the game for Palisade (1-12) when he dribbled around a defender to give himself a one-on-one with goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez.After a scoreless first overtime, Fuentes scored off a Soto pass to give Central the win in front of the home crowd.Durango 10, Fruita Monument 0: The Wildcats (6-5-1, 2-4 Southwestern League) were held scoreless for the first time this season in a road game against the 4A-leading Demons.The Demons led 7-0 at the end of the first half.Durango (14-0, 7-0) is averaging more than six goals per game this season.VolleyballFruita Monument (9-8) split two games in a tournament in Roosevelt on Saturday.The Wildcats were first swept by the host Roughriders (13-5), losing 25-19, 25-14, 25-19.Fruita then bounced back against Greeley West (6-13) and won in three sets.Steamboat Springs 3, Central 2: The Warriors (5-9) went down to the wire against the Sailors (13-5).Central lost the first set 25-15, won the second 25-23 and lost the third 25-18. Central knotted things up in the fourth set with a 25-20 win before losing the final one 15-6. 