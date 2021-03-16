In danger of falling to 1-3 in Southwestern League play, Mary Doane’s halftime instructions to the Central High School girls basketball team last month in Durango was short and sweet.
“We’re down 19-8 at halftime and thank goodness for Krystyna (Manzanarez) because she had all eight of our points,” Doane said. “I didn’t say much at halftime. I think it was the quickest halftime talk I’ve ever had. They were back out there with like eight minutes (left in the 10-minute intermission). I was just like, ‘Guys, go have fun. You’re not having fun. This is not fun. I’m not having fun, you’re not having fun.’ ’’
When Doane returned to the court, her team was playing two-on-three, went through its warmup routine, then proceeded to score nine straight points to pull within two, 19-17.
Central won 37-34 when freshman Brynn Wagner hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining, her only bucket of the game. Manzanarez, another freshman, finished with 18 points.
The Warriors (13-3) have been having nothing but fun ever since, going 7-1 down the stretch, including a pair of playoff victories that put them in the Great 8 for the first time since 2010. They face top-seeded Holy Family (12-1) at 4:30 this afternoon in Broomfield.
“You watch them and they love it when anybody makes shots,” Doane said. “They don’t care who makes it, they love it when anyone on the team makes a shot, which is just exciting.”
Senior guard Leah Redding has been making shots all season, leading the ninth-seeded Warriors in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Manzanarez, who comes off the bench, scores 10 points a game and Brynn Wagner, another reserve, is up to 6.6 points a game with a late-season surge. Wagner scored 10 points in Central’s victory over Fruita Monument, which ended a 21-game losing streak to the Wildcats, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Mya Murdock, Central’s senior point guard, scores 7.8 points a game and averages 2.9 assists per game. She has a 1.59 assist-to-turnover ratio, triggering Central’s transition game.
“We definitely trust Mya a lot,” Redding said after the Warriors’ first-round victory over Lewis-Palmer. “We’re able to run because we know she’ll handle the ball and get us the ball when we run. If we get the ball, we don’t have to rely on her, she trusts us to run up the floor.”
Holy Family lost its first game of the season to Lutheran 59-44, then rattled off a dozen in a row, including playoff wins against Frederick and Roosevelt, each by more than 20 points.
Alyssa Wells, a 5-foot-7 guard, averages 15.5 points a game and 5-11 forward Tyler Whitlock 13.8 per game. The Tigers shoot 45% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line, so Central’s defense has to be on point.
Autumn Spencer, Sasha Rascon and Alex Wagner are the ultimate role players for Central, working to rebound, add some inside scoring and challenge shooters.
“That’s another one who accepts her role,” Doane said of Rascon. “We’re not going to bang inside and she’s OK with that, she goes out and rebounds and is good with her role. If they can find her when they drive, they’re going to get her the ball and she’s going to do her best to finish. That’s just how they are; they just want to be successful.”
Spencer is another player who just goes out and does whatever the Warriors need, making her mark on defense.
“Auti doesn’t get enough credit for what she does,” Doane said. “I always put her on their hardest person to guard and it’s so nice that Auti and Leah and Mya (the three seniors) shoulder all the expectations, the hard stuff, so the younger ones like Brynn, Bailee (Ritterbush) and Krystyna can just go play.”