The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has delayed its decision on fall sports, including football.
The league released a statement Thursday:
“The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council deferred a decision on any modifications to the fall sports season in a meeting conducted today. The Council cited the delayed release of the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport guidelines as the primary reason for postponing any further considerations.
“Student-athlete health and safety has been a primary consideration in league deliberations over the past three months, and time to consider the just released NCAA guidelines will help better inform decisions on any season modifications. The next meeting date has yet to be determined but conference members have committed to providing guidance and direction to student-athletes and fans as soon as possible.”
The NCAA Resocialization guidelines would inform programs on the specific steps they need to take to ensure the safety of their players, coaches and staff members. Guidelines would include how often testing should be done, how to handle positive cases, how to handle student-athletes who come into contact with those who test positive and how many financial resources would need to go into those efforts.
An RMAC decision to push fall sports back to the spring, meaning a fall without Colorado Mesa University football, wouldn’t be unprecedented nationally. On July 7, the Centennial Conference, a Division III league with 10 football teams, became the first conference in the nation to announce that no sports would take place this fall. Since then, the Ivy League, National Junior College Athletic Association, Patriot League, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Colonial Athletic Association have followed suit.