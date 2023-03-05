Marissa Gallegos readily admits she has a tendency to be “super serious.” But after the Colorado Mesa 123-pounder became the Mavericks’ first national champion in the women’s wrestling team’s history Saturday evening, she let her personality show.
After the final seconds ticked off in her 7-2 victory over Amani Jones of North Central (Ill.), she quickly went to her knees in prayer, then, after shaking the North Central coach’s hand, jumped into the arms of her coach, Travis Mercado.
As those final seconds ticked off, Mercado, who started CMU’s program five years ago, and assistant coach Donnie Negus could barely contain themselves, bear-hugging in the corner.
Gallegos, a redshirt junior from Denver, completed her undefeated season by using her strength to offset Jones’ length. Jones took a 2-0 lead with an ankle takedown early, but when she tried a similar move later in the first period, Gallegos stood her ground and turned the tables, lifting Jones to get leverage and a takedown, then rolling her once to take a 4-2 lead. She was working on a second roll, but Jones planted her hands firmly on the mat until action was stopped with 1:05 left in the period.
Gallegos scored another takedown at the edge of the mat for a 6-2 lead in the final minute of the match, and a caution against Jones gave Gallegos another point.
Gallegos, 28-0, was still beaming when she stood atop the podium during the awards ceremony, mugging for the cameras and flashing CMU’s “horns” hand signal as she waited to take her championship trophy and bracket from Mercado — the coach of the winner in each bracket hands out the awards.
Dalia Garibay also ran up against a wrestler with more length in the 155-pound championship match, top-seeded Marylynn Deede of Augsburg, the older sister of CMU women’s basketball player Lauryn Deede.
Deede claimed a 6-2 victory, able to counter Garibay’s attacks by sprawling and not allowing Garibay to control the move. She took a 2-0 lead by controlling Garibay’s head one minute into the match and recording a takedown.
Deede recorded another double-leg takedown 15 seconds into the second period for a 4-0 lead. Garibay, who was a national runner-up in 2020 at 136 pounds and then sustained an injury in the 2021 national quarterfinals that kept her out all of last season, gave up another takedown with 1:53 remaining to fall behind 6-0, then furiously tried to get Deede down, finally completing a throw for a takedown with two seconds remaining. Garibay completed her redshirt sophomore season 20-2.
The Mavericks finished in fourth place with 108 points.
Seven Mavericks achieved All-America status by placing in the top eight in their respective weight classes.
The Mavs crowned two All-Americans at 101 pounds, with Jennesis Martinez placing fourth and Isabella Morales taking seventh.
Freshman Hailey Chapman is an All-American after placing sixth at 130 pounds, with Holly Beaudoin earning her second All-America honor, placing sixth at 136 pounds.
Jayleen Sekona is also a two-time All-American, getting a forfeit victory in the fifth-place match at 191 pounds when her Katja Osteen of Simon Fraser was injured in her consolation semifinal match.