Marissa Gallegos readily admits she has a tendency to be “super serious.” But after the Colorado Mesa 123-pounder became the Mavericks’ first national champion in the women’s wrestling team’s history Saturday evening, she let her personality show.

After the final seconds ticked off in her 7-2 victory over Amani Jones of North Central (Ill.), she quickly went to her knees in prayer, then, after shaking the North Central coach’s hand, jumped into the arms of her coach, Travis Mercado.