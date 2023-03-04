Already up 12-1 in her quarterfinal match Friday in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, Marissa Gallegos put an end to it by pinning Jennifer Soto of McKendree in 1 minute, 51 seconds.

Gallegos, the top seed at 123 pounds in the national tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won her first match 9-1 over Kalli Roskos of Ursinus, the first match this season Gallegos has had to wrestle the entire six minutes. She’s won every other match by pin or technical fall, with one forfeit, and takes a 26-0 record into today’s semifinal against Sofia Macaluso of East Stroudsburg.