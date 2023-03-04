Already up 12-1 in her quarterfinal match Friday in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, Marissa Gallegos put an end to it by pinning Jennifer Soto of McKendree in 1 minute, 51 seconds.
Gallegos, the top seed at 123 pounds in the national tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won her first match 9-1 over Kalli Roskos of Ursinus, the first match this season Gallegos has had to wrestle the entire six minutes. She’s won every other match by pin or technical fall, with one forfeit, and takes a 26-0 record into today’s semifinal against Sofia Macaluso of East Stroudsburg.
Dalia Garibay joined Gallegos in the semifinals at 155 pounds, dominating Lydia Krauss of Northern Michigan in an 11-0 technical fall. Garabay was up 6-0 in the opening 30 seconds of the match and will face Nyla Burgess of Adrian in today’s semifinals.
Jayleen Sekona won her first match by pin in 1:28 to reach the 191-pound quarterfinals, then lost a tough 2-1 decision to Katja Osteen of Simon Fraser in the final minute.
Jennesis Martinez lost 8-5 in the 101-pound quarterfinals and will wrestle back to try to place today. Martinez, who won by pin in her first match, fell behind Jenavi Alejandro of Tiffin 8-0 in the first period of the quarterfinals, then rallied for five points in the second period, but couldn’t make up the difference.
Freshman Hailey Chapman was pinned by Sara Sterner of North Central College (Ill.) in the quarterfinals at 130 pounds. Holly Beaudoin won her first match at 136 by pin in 1:39 to get to the quarterfinals, but was pinned in 4:05 by North Central’s Yele Aycock.
Melena Jones won by pin in the opening round at 170 pounds, then lost by tech fall to Annabelle Helm of Gannon in the quarterfinals and dropped a 14-10 decision in the consolation bracket.
Erica Schroeder at 143 pounds was pinned in 2:05 in first round, with Celina Cooke losing 15-4 in the first round of the same bracket, with both Mavs moving into the consolation bracket.
Isabella Morales lost 4-0 in the first round at 101 pounds, Hania Halverson lost by pin in first round at 123 and Elizabeth Miller lost a 7-0 decision in the first round at 130, all moving into the consolation round.
Baseball
Julian Boyd was a single from hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 4, scoring three runs and driving in two in the No. 15 Mavericks’ 16-6 rout of MSU Billings in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond.
CMU got an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth by Bret Carrell in the second game in a 5-4 victory.
The Mavs (9-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, including executing a squeeze bunt, with Ethan Ezor scoring on Boyd’s bunt to the pitcher. The Yellow Jackets (5-8) got one run back on a home run in the third, then scored three in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
Jared Grenz delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 4-4 before Carrell’s single up the middle scored Ezor, who led off the inning with a walk.
Harrison Rodgers, who recently moved into the leadoff spot in the lineup, went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBI in the first game.
Down 2-0, the Mavericks batted around in the second inning and scored five runs, and Boyd and Rodgers hitting home runs in the third around an RBI single by Paul Schoenfeld to go up 9-2. Rodgers added an RBI single in the fifth, Boyd tripled in a run in the sixth and scored on Kennedy Hara’s base hit, and the Mavs scored a pair of runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.
Kannon Handy (2-0) struck out five over the first five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. Cade Nicol gave up a pair of runs over the next three innings, striking out four, and Joey Mazzetti fanned two of the six men he faced in the ninth.
Hara, a freshman who has taken over at second base, went 4 for 5, scored three runs and dove in two, and Schoenfeld went 3 for 5 with two RBI.
Cole Seward struck out seven in five innings of the second game to improve to 3-1, allowing four runs on nine hits. Anthony Durbano struck out two over the final two innings to pick up his third save.
Women’s Lacrosse
No. 10 Grand Valley scored the first three goals in both the first and second halves to defeat Colorado Mesa 13-8 at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Kiley Davis scored four goals and had an assist and Ali Bryant had one goal and two assists for the 24th-ranked Mavs (0-1) in their season opener.
Men’s Lacrosse
Jed Brummett continued his scoring onslaught for the Mavericks, recording a hat trick, as did James Steinke, and 11 different players scored goals in CMU's 16-6 victory over Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.
AJ Switzer had a pair of goals for the No. 19 Mavericks (4-1), who play Quincy University (Ill.) this morning on Rockhurst's field. Freshman Connor Jensen scored his first collegiate goal and one of Switzer's goals came with a man down, the first of the season for CMU.
The Mavericks, who led 8-2 at halftime, put 34 of their 57 shots on goal and won 21 of 25 faceoffs. Calvin Doucette made eight saves in goal.