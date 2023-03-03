Colorado Mesa’s Marissa Gallegos is the top-ranked women’s wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds. Gallegos is one of 12 Mavericks who will wrestle in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, which begin today. Gallegos is 24-0 on the season with all but one of her wins by pin or technical fall.
Colorado Mesa's Dalia Garibay was the national runner-up in 2020, was injured in the 2021 national quarterfinals and missed all of last season. She enters this weekend's National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships 17-1 and ranked third in the nation at 155 pounds.
Courtesy of Colorado Mesa University
Marissa Gallegos purposely puts herself in precarious positions during wrestling practice, just so she knows she can get out of them during a match.
The top-ranked women’s wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds, Gallegos enters this weekend’s National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship as the one to beat — and she wants to make it every bit as challenging to beat her as she can.
“My mindset is always to go out and dominate, and if that doesn’t happen, I’m still trying my best. I don’t go out there expecting myself to dominate, but I go out there like I deserve to and that I should,” she said. “Part of that is I put myself in practice in positions that are hard to score from and I make myself find a way. I tell myself I have 10 seconds to score and I tell my (practice) partner to try your best not to let me score.
“Things like that train myself to know I can score in 10 seconds, I can score in eight seconds, I can score with 20 seconds left, just putting myself where I have to have adversity in practice. It’s going to prepare me for those tight, close matches that I may run into.”
A dozen CMU wrestlers made the trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the championships and know matches this weekend will likely be closer than their multitude of technical falls and pins. Gallegos is 24-0, with 23 wins coming by pin or technical fall. The other was a forfeit victory.
CMU coach Travis Mercado tries to alleviate some of the stress that comes with the national tournament.
“There’s already so many stressful things in wrestling, why are we going to add stress? This idea that we have, this pressure to win, is absurd,” Mercado said. “We’re gonna go out and have fun, go wrestle. That’s what I remind the girls before they go and wrestle. You know, sometimes it’s cutting it up and saying jokes and hey, look what’s going on in the stands, this person just spilled their soda, and we’re all laughing having a joke about it.”
Every wrestler is different, so he’s constantly reading their body language to help them prepare. Earlier in her career, Mercado instructed Gallegos, who admittedly gets “super serious,” to bring a coloring book to a tournament and color between her matches. She wasn’t so sure about that tactic, but it worked — she won the tournament.
Now, she’ll watch her teammates’ matches, take a few moments by herself to pray, then text her boyfriend, talk with her family and listen to whatever music she feels she needs — upbeat, calming or intense — to first get out of her own head, then focus on her match.
Jennesis Martinez at times will listen to music by herself to get ready, but if she’s too tight, she needs to lighten the mood, so Mercado will start joking with his third-seeded 101-pounder, who missed last year’s nationals with an injury.
“I was happy watching my teammates, but sad that I wasn’t there with them,” she said of last season. “I’m very confident in myself and in my teammates that we’re going to do well this weekend. My game plan for every single match is to just go out there and score points and get to my attacks first. Even if it is a close match, I’m always looking to score. My partner does a great job giving me the looks that I need, that I know I’m gonna see when I wrestle these top girls.”
Dalia Garibay, a national runner-up in 2020 who was injured in the 2021 national quarterfinals and missed all of last season recovering, is seeded third at 155 pounds, entering with a 17-1 record and a No. 3 national rank.
The Mavericks crowned five individual champions and won the regional team championship, using their depth to qualify more than any team other than King University (Tenn.) and North Central College (Ill.), which both qualified the maximum of 15.
Mercado is confident the training and competition have his dozen wrestlers prepared not only to wrestle well, but to enjoy the ride.
“You talk about hey, you might run into a tough match. Well, we have tough matches in the room every day, right?” he said. “I reminded the girls of a week where we trained, two-a-day practices, a super-hard conditioning, then a super-hard, live, full-combat wrestling practice. I was like, remember? That’s hard. What we get to do this weekend is fun.”