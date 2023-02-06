Marissa Gallegos 1

Colorado Mesa sophomore Marissa Gallegos, right, placed third Sunday in the women's freestyle Senior World Team Trials, earning a spot on the U.S. team.
Marissa Gallegos will take an undefeated record into the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship Region 5 tournament after winning the Bearcat Open on Sunday at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

Gallegos, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 123 pounds, ran her record to 20-0 with a pair of technical fall victories and then pinning Isabella Richardson of Adrian in the semifinals and Amanda McAleavy of Lindenwood in the title bout.