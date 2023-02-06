Marissa Gallegos will take an undefeated record into the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship Region 5 tournament after winning the Bearcat Open on Sunday at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Gallegos, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 123 pounds, ran her record to 20-0 with a pair of technical fall victories and then pinning Isabella Richardson of Adrian in the semifinals and Amanda McAleavy of Lindenwood in the title bout.
Dalia Garibay reached the finals of the 155-pound bracket but forfeited in the championship match after winning three matches by technical fall.
Seventh-ranked Hailey Chapman took third at 130 pounds, defeating Emma Grimm of North Central College 8-6.
Chapman went 4-1, including a 10-0 technical fall over third-ranked Alexandra Fitzgerald in the consolation semifinals. Her only loss came against top-ranked Cameron Guerin of Mc- Kendree.
Celina Cooke was fourth at 143, losing by technical fall in the third-place match to London Houston of North Central. Samantha Vasquez won her third-place match at 170, pinning Symphanie Sampson of Schreiner in 5:21.
Jayleen Sekona lost a 6-2 decision in the third-place match against Lindenwood’s Sara Lake at 191 pounds.
Holly Beaudoin, the National Wresting Coaches Association Region 5 co-wrestler of the month for January after winning all four of her matches by pin, lost by injury default in the consolation semifinals at 136 pounds.
The Mavericks will host the Region 5 tournament on Feb. 19, with four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the national championships March 3-4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Softball
A rally from a 7-2 deficit came up one run short in Colorado Mesa’s 7-6 loss to San Francisco State in the final game of the Concordia Kickoff Classic.
After Miranda Pruitt doubled, Aislyn Sharp bunted, with Pruitt beating the throw to third and scoring on a throwing error. Sharp advanced to second and with one out, went to third on a base hit by Brandi Haller.
A sacrifice fly by Ava Fugate scored Sharp, and a pair of runs scored in the fifth inning on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
With two out in the sixth, the Mavericks (2-3) rallied again. Ashley Bradford was hit by a itch and scored on Myah Arrieta’s double to left.
Sarah Jorissen followed with an RBI double to left, but pinch-runner Bella Aragon was stranded. Rylee Crouch singled with one out in the seventh and took second on Brandi Haller’s fly ball to right, but Fugate struck out swinging.
Jorissen allowed three runs on four hits and took the loss. Arrieta went 3 for 4 and scored two runs for CMU, which travels to the West Texas Invitational this weekend.