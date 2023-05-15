A first-timer became the first team to qualify for this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Gaston College, located in Dallas, North Carolina, won the East District championship Sunday by downing Florence-Darlington Tech 12-2.
A first-timer became the first team to qualify for this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Gaston College, located in Dallas, North Carolina, won the East District championship Sunday by downing Florence-Darlington Tech 12-2.
The Rhinos (49-11) are ranked No. 12 in the most recent NJCAA national poll and coach Shohn Doty, who is also the athletic director, will have a few extra days to prepare his club for its first appearance in the Division I NJCAA national tournament.
Second-ranked Central Florida (51-6) will be returning to Grand Junction for the second straight season after a 7-2 win over Northwest Florida in the South Atlantic District title game. The Patriots won all three games in the four-team district tournament.
Gaston lost its second game of the district playoffs, but came back to defeat Harford Community College 8-7 to reach the championship game, where the Rhinos edged No. 14 Florence-Darlington 6-5 to force the if-necessary game.
The remaining eight districts will determine their entrants to the JUCO World Series between today and Sunday.
SOUTH: Wallace-Dothan and Shelton State play this morning in the if-necessary game in Oxford, Alabama. Dothan won twice on Sunday, an elimination game 10-3 over Snead State, and then forcing a second title game with a 16-4 win over Shelton State.
SOUTHWEST: Weatherford College (Texas) held on for an 8-5 victory over New Mexico Junior College on Sunday night to reach today’s championship game. New Mexico Military was playing Odessa late Sunday night, with that winner facing New Mexico today for a spot in the title game. If Weatherford loses today, the championship game is Tuesday afternoon.
MID-SOUTH: Rain postponed the first game of a best-of-three series between No. 8 Blinn College and Paris College until tonight in Brenham, Texas. The rest of the schedule is to be determined.
APPALACHIAN: Top-ranked Walters State was upset 9-6 by Chattanooga State in the Region 7 championship game in Tennessee to end its season. Chatt State will travel to Cuthberg, Georgia, to play Andrew College, which won its first Region 17 title 11-6 over Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
MIDWEST: Indian Hills will host South Suburban, Wabash Valley and John A. Logan starting Wednesday in Centerville, Iowa.
PLAINS: The eight-team, double-elimination tournament in Wichita, Kansas, begins Wednesday. Butler County plays Fort Scott, No. 4 Johnson County plays Seward County, No. 7 Barton faces Kansas City, and Cowley, last year’s national runner-up, faces Cloud County in the first round.
SOUTH CENTRAL: Crowder College won the Region 16 title and will host Seminole State (Oklahoma) and Delgado Community College (Louisiana) in Neosho, Missouri, starting on Thursday.
WEST: Southeast Community College defeated McCook Community College on Sunday for the right to host the district tournament in Beatrice, Nebraska. Pima College won the Region 1 title in Arizona, taking two of three games from Arizona Western, and Salt Lake Community College beat the College of Southern Nevada twice to advance out of Region 18.
The JUCO World Series begins at 9 a.m. on May 27 at Suplizio Field, with tickets on sale at jucogj.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:03 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:57 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:20:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:58:49 AM
Sunset: 08:22:38 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:57:17 AM
Sunset: 08:24:23 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.