In only the program’s second year, the Gaston College (North Carolina) Rhinos qualified for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The baseball team wasn’t the only program to make it to the world series — the softball team did as well.
“It’s been an unbelievable year for us for our athletic department in general,” said Gaston baseball coach and Athletic Director Shohn Doty. “I thought we had a chance to be successful. We play in an old minor league ballpark near Charlotte. We found guys that wanted to be here. It’s been a storybook season. Last year, the New York Times did a story on us building an athletic program during the pandemic.”
Doty came to Dallas, North Carolina, with 33 years of college baseball experience, including 18 at the NCAA Division I level. He has coached 65 players who were drafted by Major League Baseball teams throughout his career, including Justin Verlander.
“I’ve been a recruiting coordinator a long time at the DI level,” Doty said. “For me, it was we are going to build this together. Where are you going to go and make history? Everything is going to be a first. I wanted our guys to buy into that — a season of firsts. We’ve shown we can do that. I feel blessed to be part of it. I’d be remiss not to say how much support we get from our President, Dr. John Hauser, the administration, and board of trustees. It takes all of us with an athletic department.”
Doty said his assistants — Jacob Rand and K.J. McAllister — have been instrumental in building a successful program as well.
This historic accomplishment, though, was hardly a dream. The Rhinos have 12 returning players from last year’s team that went 41-9 in its inaugural season. First-year programs are not eligible for postseason play.
“Our first team meeting, we talked about Grand Junction,” Doty said. “We had the belief if we put in the work, we would at least have an opportunity, but the ball has to bounce right. For us, it was about staying resilient.”
Gaston played well throughout the season, but was tested in late April, losing four of five games, including three of four to nationally ranked Florence-Darlington in Florence, South Carolina. The Stingers were ranked as high as fifth in the nation at one point.
Gaston ran into Florence-Darlington again in the East District tournament, losing the first game against the Stingers, but bouncing back to beat them twice for the title and the World Series berth.
“We played a challenging schedule,” Doty said. “I think that helped. It came down to us and Florence for the regular season title. We went through a little rough patch there, but we played well in the Region X tournament and carried it over in district.
“We stayed positive and stuck with the plan. We throw strikes, play defense, and have timely hitting. We put ourselves where we would at least have an opportunity.”
Doty, a longtime assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level, has attended and recruited players at the JUCO World Series. Although the World Series will be a new experience for the program and the players, it won’t be for him.
“For us, we hope to continue to play well and not get overwhelmed with the environment,” Doty said. “I know how well Grand Junction treats the teams. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I understand what it means to get to that place. It’s an opportunity they will never forget. They’ve been dreaming about it all spring.”
The 10th-ranked Rhinos (49-11) have a mix of returning sophomores, nearly a dozen NCAA Division I transfers and some freshmen. Thirteen players on this year’s team have already committed to NCAA Division I programs for next year with at least one more player expected to commit by the time the World Series begins on May 27.
“The transfer portal changed how D1 recruits,” Doty said. “You don’t see many freshmen and sophomores play at D1. For us, we get to tell them they get a chance to play right away. We talk a lot about the development process.”
Seven players made the All-Region X team in the program’s first year of eligibility.
Sophomore Adam Quintero, a transfer from William & Mary, has provided energy for the Rhinos. The third baseman, second baseman and region player of the year leads the team in hitting with a .410 average. He has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 62 RBI. He has not committed to a Division I program next season.
Trey Truitt led the region in home runs with 15 and walks with 56. He also leads the team in RBI with 65. Wade Kelly, a returning sophomore, leads the team in stolen bases with 38. The center fielder hits second in the lineup.
Leadoff batter and returning sophomore Konni Durschlag was a NJCAA Division I All-American last season. He hit .357 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 35 RBI and also has 14 stolen bases. He pitched last season but has not been able to this season because of a shoulder injury.
Shortstop Enrique Wood made the all-region team and was selected as the defensive player of the year.
“We want to run,” Doty said. “We want to provide clutter on the bases. We want traffic on the bases every inning whether walk, base hit, or hit by pitch. I think we do a good job limiting our strikeouts. We have some juice, but we are trying to hit doubles, go first to third. We have some guys we think can bang it a little bit.”
Three Rhinos pitchers made the all-region team as well. All three are regular starters.
Derek Vartanian made the first team. The sophomore is 9-0 in 11 starts with a 2.32 ERA. He has 73 strikeouts to seven walks in 73 2/3 innings. He has also saved two games.
Nolan Straniero led the region in victories with 10. The freshman is 10-4 in 15 starts with a 3.79 ERA. He has 86 strikeouts and 21 walks in 73 2/3 innings. He has committed to Elon University.
Kyle McKernan made the all-region team with an 8-1 record in 11 starts and a 3.24 ERA. The sophomore has 76 strikeouts and 17 walks in 58 1/3 innings.
“We don’t walk anybody,” Doty said. “We will force you to swing the bat. Our strikeout numbers are up and walks are down this year. We try to stay out of the big inning (walk, error, hit by pitch).”
The Rhinos have a 3.09 ERA, which ranks 15th in the nation. Their staff has allowed only 163 walks, which ranks 16th. Gaston also plays good defense. It is 19th in the nation in defensive fielding percentage (.966). The Rhinos have made 60 errors in 60 games.