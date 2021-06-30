Club Baseball
Gene Taylor’s splits doubleheader
After a 15-0 loss in five innings in the first game at Canyon View Park on Tuesday, Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club bounced back for a 6-5 win over the Las Vegas Aces in game two.
In the second game, Gene Taylor’s (2-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the Aces’ sixth-inning rally.
In the first inning, Kade Bessert hit an RBI triple to give Gene Taylor’s a 1-0 lead. In the second, Brett Woytek’s fly ball to center field scored Shawn Mesiner to make it 2-0. Leading 2-1 game in the fifth, Peyton Nessler scored on an error to spark an offensive outburst. Drew Woytek hit into a fielder’s choice and Bessert scored for a 4-1 lead. After Kory Christensen scored on a bases-loaded walk, Brett Woytek infield singled scored Drew.
After a strong day on the mound with nine strikeouts, starting pitcher Ty Wytulka (5 2/3 IP, four hits) allowed three runs in the top of the sixth, leading to reliever Ben Coleman entering the game. He held Las Vegas to two hits from there and earned the save.
Brett Woytek led Gene Taylor’s with two hits and two RBI. Bessert had two hits, reached base four times, and had an RBI and a run.