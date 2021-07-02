Since its inception, the Gene Taylor’s American Legion baseball team has served as a way for the Western Slope’s brightest baseball talents to come together and compete against other Colorado teams, as well as teams from across the southwestern United States.
It’s also one of the region’s most centralized spots for good-natured trash talk.
The majority of Gene Taylor’s roster hails from a District 51 school, so obviously, there’s going to be some ribbing.
Grand Junction High School is the most-represented team on the Gene Taylor’s roster this summer, with 10 players. Fruita Monument has five players on the team, Palisade has two and Central has one, incoming senior Luke Brown.
“There’s a lot of competition inside the lines and I think we all try to prove that we’re going to be the best team in the valley,” said Grand Junction junior Colton Romero. “It kind of forms a friendship between everybody, that when we get out on the field and we’re playing each other, we get to talk trash and have fun with these other guys.”
Romero’s Tiger teammates — Marshall Quast, Kaden Manchester, Ben Coleman, Landon Scarbrough, Jase Satterfield, Kory Christensen, Shawn Meisner and Brett and Drew Woytek — often have to endure some sass from Fruita’s quintet of Luke Weaver, Kade Bessert, Peyton Nessler, Logan Cardoza and Cole Jones.
The Tigers and Wildcats split their two meetings this past prep season, Fruita won its sixth straight Southwestern League title and earned one of the top seeds in the Class 5A playoffs.
“Our (dynamic) is a lot of crap-talk that happens, but in the end, we all get along and have fun with each other,” Weaver said. “It’s nothing too competitive, except for whenever it becomes the actual school season, then we have stuff on each other, I guess. During this, it’s pretty good.”
Palisade’s duo of Ryder Mancuso and Nick Campbell were part of a successful season for the Bulldogs in which they won 14 of 17 games and had their season ended in a 25-run, extra-inning thriller in Class 4A regional play against Longmont.
They also won two of three games against their SWL rivals, falling to Fruita in their season opener but beating Central in May and Junction in June.
Now that everyone’s on the same team, not only does it make for a team dynamic of lighthearted teasing, but it also provides an opportunity for more improvement on the diamond for each player than the prep game often presents.
“It’s a new game to be playing,” Mancuso said. “It brings the best players together and provides a new level of playing compared to just high school, where you have a couple of kids that aren’t as good. With this team, it’s like all pretty good players, so it brings the competition level to a new level.”
Although the step up in competition from mostly Western Slope schools to teams from cities like Denver and Las Vegas is significant, club baseball also presents far less in-game pressure and, thus, more freedom to work on certain aspects of their games.
“This is probably a little less coaching-oriented, or not less coaching, but it’s more you being able to go and show your skills and face better competition,” Weaver said. “In high school, you do face good competition, but with this, there’s better players, usually, and you get to go and have fun.”