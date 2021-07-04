Baseball
Gene Taylor’s wins Las Vegas opener
Heads-up base running led the Gene Taylor’s American Legion baseball team to a 5-3 victory Saturday over the Gilbert Champs in the Perfect Game Summer Series in Las Vegas.
Up 2-0 in the third inning, Logan Cardoza and Luke Weaver hit back-to-back two-out singles. Marshall Quast worked a walk to load the bases and Colton Romero hit a ground ball to short. The runners took off on contact and Kaden Manchester, running for Quast, beat the throw to second base, with Cardoza scoring. Weaver scored when Romero beat the throw to first, putting Taylor’s up 4-0.
Kade Bessert struck out 10 batters, walked three and allowed one run on two hits through five innings for the win.
Rockies win knockout on Hubbard’s HR
Dondrei Hubbard knew as soon as it left the bat, which he flipped all the way down the first-base line Saturday night.
Hubbard, who drove in the tying run with a double in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, launched a home run on his first swing of the Pioneer League’s “knockout” tiebreaker after the Grand Junction Rockies tied the Rocky Mountain Vibes 1-1 at Suplizio Field.
The Vibes scored one run in the second inning off Brett Matthews, who struck out 10 and allowed four hits in seven innings, before Grand Junction finally got on the board in the ninth.
Nate Scantlin walked and took second on a groundout, then sped home with the tying run when Hubbard chopped a double over third base. Grand Junction (19-17) stranded two runners in the ninth.
In the knockout round, Rocky Mountain’s Manny Olloque managed only a couple of fly balls — players get five swings in 10 pitches. On the second pitch he saw from hitting coach Joe Mikulik, Hubbard launched the ball deep to left field for the winner.