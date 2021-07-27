American Legion Baseball
Gene Taylor’s wins state title
Gene Taylor’s American Legion team raced out to a 12-0 lead in the top of the first inning Sunday and rolled from there for a 19-1 win in five innings over Rocky Mountain at Gabe Pando Field in Fort Collins to win the American Legion state championship.
Jesse Gadd started the outburst with a two-run home run, followed immediately by a solo home run by Ty Wytulka. Luke Weaver hit an RBI double and Peyton Nessler’s sac fly made it 5-0. Drew Woytek hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0. Wytulka’s second hit of the inning, a double, plated two runs, and Woytek scored on a passed ball, on the play, giving Gene Taylor’s a 9-0 lead. Ryder Mancuso hit an RBI double, Lucas Brown scored on an error and Nessler hit into a fielder’s choice to conclude the opening-inning barrage.
In the fourth, Woytek hit an RBI single, and Gadd and Wytulka both drove in runs on sac flies. Gene Taylor’s added three more runs in the top of the fifth as an exclamation point.
Wytulka had three hits and four RBI. Colton Romero also had three hits with an RBI and three runs. Gadd and Woytek both drove in four runs on two hits.
Kade Bessert was dominant on the mound, allowing only one hit with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Minor League Baseball
GJ Rockies
Luke Roskam had three hits and three RBI as the Grand Junction Rockies continued their red-hot start to the second half of the season with a 5-4 win over Ogden at Suplizio Field on Sunday.
In the second inning, Roskam hit a two-run single and a wild pitch put the Rockies (32-23) up 3-1.
Rolando Martinez hit a solo home run in the fourth to make it 4-2 Grand Junction. Roskam’s RBI single in the seventh made the score 5-3.
Rockies starting pitcher Israel Fuentes pitched eight innings, allowing eight hits and striking out eight batters.