Chad Dare is all about wrestling.
He lived on the mat as an athlete and now coaches the only high school girls team in District 51.
Just days from the first match of the season, the Phoenix have seen their largest turnout yet. And Dare is starry-eyed thinking of what this could mean for high school wrestling when its boys participation stagnated in the 2010s.
“As a wrestling guy, I think that girls wrestling is not just going to save wrestling in the U.S., but grow it. It’s opening opportunities for young girls to earn college scholarships,” said Dare, who has been the program’s only coach. “It’s important for my daughters to do this but as a wrestling fan, I also think it’s important.”
Open mats for the team were in September and by mid-October, the program had around 50 girls come out for practices. In its first year, 2020, the program had only 15 girls sign up and eight wrestle.
Dare has coached his daughters Mollie and Regan, who also play soccer, and has seen the sport’s benefits for them.
“What we noticed with Mollie is that she became stronger on the ball but wrestling is her No. 1 now. She’s stronger, faster and conditioning better,” Dare said. “It’s so mentally and physically demanding. I think they gained a greater appreciation for how much your body can endure.”
Regan, a senior, has been with the team since the beginning and has seen it grow in terms of numbers and competitiveness.
“It’s interesting to see who wants to do it. You see people from all different backgrounds as it gets bigger,” Regan said. “And now you see colleges have scholarships for it, like CMU.”
It’s a stark contrast to when Kaylee Haynes wrestled.
A pioneer returns
Haynes competed for Grand Junction High School and was one of only a couple of girls wrestlers in the Grand Valley. Girls wrestling wasn’t even sanctioned by CHSAA until her senior year. She earned a spot on the CMU team, where she earned All-American honors, and is now with the Phoenix as an assistant coach.
“I never had the chance to wrestle girls, I was on all guys teams from when I was the age of three. So to see this growth is phenomenal,” she said. “The opportunities these girls have, I don’t know if they understand how special it is.”
Colorado is one of 36 states where a governing high school sports association sanctions a girls wrestling championship. Colorado Mesa is the only school in the state with a varsity women’s wrestling team. Colorado State University has a club team.
After going through the Mavericks’ program, Haynes made a point to give the next generation of high school girls wrestlers something she didn’t.
“I see these girls have this great friendship together, these are friends for life. It’s awesome to see because I didn’t have that in wrestling,” Haynes said. “I missed out on the cultural aspect. I didn’t have the family aspect, I didn’t have a lot of girls who would have my back. I know that growing up, if I had a female wrestler to look up to who had been through the loop, understood everything, it would have been life-changing for me. And I didn’t necessarily have that.”
Building a future
A lot of that great culture Haynes preached began with the upperclassmen on the team.
Girls such as Regan Dare and Kenya Contreras are aware that if a house is to be a home, someone needs to lay down a solid foundation.
“I’m in a lot of community organizations and I’ve learned that you need that seniority and keep values in place,” Contreras said. “I’ve been here since the team first started so I’m kind of a veteran. It has grown in numbers, but it has also grown in having stronger leaders, having leadership through multiple weight classes, us pushing each other.”
Contreras was one of seven wrestlers on the team to make the state championship last season. She and teammate Laurel Hughes both started their prep wrestling career on a boys team and, similar to Haynes, found it difficult to connect with the group.
“The guys in the room didn’t understand us, they pitied us,” Contreras said. “I had great coaches who were super supportive, shout out to them, but it wasn’t like having a team that understood me.”
Because the infrastructure of girls wrestling is less developed than boys, Contreras also said that coaches had to spend more time teaching basics. On the girls team, the wrestlers are closer in development.
And since the team is learning together, Contreras said, the team is bonding together.
And as the chemistry improves, the performances do.
“I’m seeing from girls that they’re willing to put a substantial amount of time and effort to get good,” Chad Dare said. “There’s still a decent drop off from the top to the mid-tier, but we don’t know the ceiling of the sport yet.”