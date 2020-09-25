It’s a scaled-down program, but Girls on the Run of Western Colorado is still helping girls across the Western Slope.
Now more than ever, girls in grades 3-8 can benefit from the national, activity-based program, which uses running games, discussions and lessons that foster self-confidence and teach girls how to deal with social pressures they face growing up. The girls do a community service project and train to run a celebratory 5K at the end of the 10-week program.
“Now’s the time,” said Marlena Diedrich, the director of development and events for Girls on the Run of Western Colorado. “We just had a board of directors meeting (last weekend) and said now’s the time when these girls, they need this emotional support.”
When schools closed last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls who were immersed in the program were emailed lessons, with the hope that families could help them finish. They had a “virtual 5K,” with the girls and their families having their own celebratory runs.
“Some went above and beyond,” Diedrich said. “I coach a team, and one of the families set up a finish-line tent in the cul de sac, had bubbles and balloons, one family took their past Girls on the Run T-shirts and did a finish line. It worked out really well.”
Girls on the Run is offered in the fall in Routt, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit, La Plata and Montezuma counties, with Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Garfield county programs in the spring.
The fall is down from 48 sites to 10 this year because many school districts can’t offer after-school programming or students aren’t back in classrooms. Girls on the Run also scaled back the program to between 2-4 weeks, but that doesn’t mean the girls aren’t going to celebrate what they’re learning.
Instead of conducting 5Ks in November in Durango, Frisco and Steamboat Springs, the various teams are doing a “5K Your Way” next month.
“The goal is for the girls to do an on-site 5K together (in their school cohorts),” Diedrich said. “With only two weeks, some of the girls aren’t going to be physically in shape to run a 5K. Maybe they do a 2K, or do different activities for 30 minutes, taking breaks in between, as their end-of-the-season celebration.”
The girls will run on Oct. 7, and the public can run a virtual 5K anytime between Oct. 7-11 as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run, which is now in its 20th year on the Western Slope.
The 5K is $50 for a family of four, $15 for an individual, and the family dog can join for $10 — there’s also a best-dressed canine contest. Families are encouraged to find a course and run together. To enter, or for more information on the virtual 5K, go to www.gotrwesterncolorado.org.
The three-person office will close temporarily after the 5K, with the plan of reopening for the spring program after spring break.
“Who knows? Every day is different and it’s hard to speculate,” Diedrich said.
The staff can take one of the program’s tenets to heart:
“Girls on the Run, part of our lesson is just keep moving forward, no matter what,” Diedrich said. “Even if you’re crawling, or running at a fast pace, you just keep moving forward.”