Central High School’s Liana Bryant, left, and Daniel Baroumbaye, right, were selected the 2023 female and male athlete of the year at Wednesday’s Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards at the Avalon Theatre.
Grand Junction’s Hunter Simmons holds up his male freshman of the year award Wednesday during The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards cerermony at the Avalon Theatre. Simmons also won the award for boys golfer of the year.
Palisade’s Madi Gray holds up her female freshman of the year award Wednesday during The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards cerermony at the Avalon Theatre. Male and female freshman of the year were two new awards for 2023. Other changes to the event were more nominees in most sports.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument softball coach Adam Diaz accepts his coach of the year award from Kristi Porter, Canvas Credit Union’s vice president of Western Engagement, on Wednesday during the High School Sports Awards ceremony at the Avalon Theatre. One of several new wrinkles to the 2023 Sports Awards ceremony was the addition of nominees for the coach of the year award.
Fruita Monument softball coach Adam Diaz holds up his coach of the year award on Wednesday during the High School Sports Awards ceremony at the Avalon Theatre. One of several new wrinkles to the 2023 Sports Awards ceremony was the addition of nominees for the coach of the year award.
Fruita Monument softball coach Adam Diaz walks up to the stage to accept his coach of the year award Wednesday during the High School Sports Awards ceremony at the Avalon Theatre. One of several new wrinkles to the 2023 Sports Awards ceremony was the addition of nominees for the coach of the year award.
