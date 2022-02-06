Dillon Chapman scored 31 points on Saturday to lift the Grand Junction boys basketball team to its fourth straight win, a 62-46 victory at Rifle.
Grand Junction (15-6) delivered ts best offensive first half of the season. The Tigers entered halftime with a 40-23 lead and Chapman gouged the Bears for 17 points in the first quarter alone.
The Bears (5-11) were solid on offense and more efficient from the free-throw line but they couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers.
Chapman hit five 3-pointers and Jase Satterfield hit a pair of his own. The score could have been more lopsided if the Tigers had made more than three of their 11 free throws.
Chapman’s 31 points led the Tigers and Andon Tow added 10 points. Rifle’s top scorers were Logan Gross (18 points) and Kade Bishop (16 points).
Central 49, Delta 45: The Warriors had a red-hot fourth quarter and held on to beat the Panthers in Delta for their third road win of the season.
Central’s offense was consistent in the first half and the defense held Delta (6-10) to just 15 points in the second and third quarters.
Delta outscored Central 20-19 in the fourth quarter, shooting 7 of 8 from the free-throw line compared to Central’s 9-of-15 showing. But the Warriors had built themselves a large enough need so that all they needed to do was keep pace with the Panthers.
Eight players scored for Central (7-13), with Christian Miller (11) and Santana Martinez (10) leading the way. Dylan Bynum led Delta with 12 points.
Girls Basketball
Central started slowly and lost their second straight game, 56-49 on the road at Delta.
The Warriors (16-3) led by one point at the end of the first quarter, then the offense went silent for the next two. Entering the final quarter, Delta led 34-25.
Brynn Wagner scored eight points in the final quarter for Central and Alex Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez scored six each. But Delta (12-2) kept pace to seal the win. The Panthers were 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and Tatum Miller scored nine points in the quarter.
Brynn Wagner led Central in scoring with 18 points and Miller led Delta with 20 points.
Rifle 36, Grand Junction 24: The Tigers lost to the Bears on the road but delivered one of their better performances on the season.
The Grand Junction defense overwhelmed Rifle for most of the game, allowing only 18 points through the first three quarters. Both offenses woke up in the final quarter when Rifle pulled away.
The Bears (9-8) scored 18 points while the Tigers (1-20) scored 13 in the final frame.
Riley Applegate was the top scorer for Grand Junction with 10 points, while Jamie Caron led Rifle with 13 points.
Steamboat Springs 50, Palisade 41: The Bulldogs’ comeback from a 20-point third quarter deficit fell short at home.
Palisade (3-13, 1-6 Western Slope League) trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and was down 42-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Despite the deficit, the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-6 Western Slope League) kept up their intensity. That caught the Sailors (7-12, 6-3 WSL) off guard, who appeared too relaxed in the final frame.
Palisade outscored Steamboat 14-8 in the fourth quarter and pulled within a couple of scores before turnovers allowed Steamboat to pout the game away.
Chloe Simons hit a pair of clutch 3-point shots and was Palisade’s top scorer with 13 points and Ella Steele scored 10 points.
Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument’s wrestlers swept both Grand Junction and Durango in a triangular.
The Wildcats defeated host Grand Junction 49-17 and Durango 49-21. In the third dual, Grand Junction defeated Durango 41-29.
One of the marquee matchups was between Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney and Durango’s Tyler Woodworth at 160 pounds. Kenney is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and Woodworth is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A by On the Mat.
They were tied after six minutes of regulation time. However a takedown by Kenney resulted in sudden victory, 7-5.
Kenney was unaware of Woodworth’s reputation.
“He definitely was a surprise. He was a little stronger than I think I was anticipating, but other than that, I got it done,” Kenney said.
Kenney also had a tough go of it with the Wildcats’ Sullivan Sample, (No. 10, 5A). Kenney escaped with a 4-2 win.
Grand Junction 195-pound senior Calvin Atkinson, who has been sidelined all season with a leg injury, made his season debut. He won twice, including a 6-5 victory over Fruita Monument’s Tatum Williams, ranked No. 9 in 5A.
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski (No. 7, 5A) prevailed in another high-profile match. He defeated Able Martinez (No. 8, 5A), 8-3.
Palisade competed against the rest of the Western Slope League at a round-robin tournament in Glenwood Springs this weekend.
Six wrestlers finished at the top of their weight classes. Tyrus DeSpain (120 pounds) won and pinned two opponents on the way. Keyton Young (138) scored three pins and a technical fall and Phallen Salvati (152) pinned two opponents and won on a technical fall. Maddox Caster (160) won the title after Rifle’s Levi Miller suffered an injury 56 seconds into the match. Angelo Guarente was one of two wrestlers at 220 and pinned Glenwood Spring’s Nicholas McMaster-Ihrig 1 minute, 34 seconds into the match. And at 285, Vincent Johnston finished first as he was the only wrestler in the weight class.
Judah Guajardo (132), James Arias-McGinnett (170) and Usiel Romero (195) all finished second. Xzaybien Samora (126) and Trevin Brannon (145) finished fourth.
Palisade won the team title with 172.5 points, which was 60.5 points more than second-place finisher Glenwood Springs.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix finished eighth at the Northridge Invitational in Greeley and four wrestlers made the podium.
Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate placed third at 111 pounds, the best finish for the Phoenix, and all of her wins were by pin. She opened the day by pinning Mead’s Frances Hudson two minutes, 53 seconds into the match. After losing the second-round battle, Guajardo-Zarate pinned Vista Peak’s Denise Flores Herrera just one minute, 19 seconds into the fight.
Then in the third-place match, Guajardo-Zarate once again faced Hudson and pinned her at the five-minute, 20-second mark.
Laurel Hughes (136), Kenya Contreras (147) and Eden Schmalz (215) all finished fourth in respective brackets.